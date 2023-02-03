Salvadoran streamer exposes ‘La Liendra’ after international event
The ‘influencer’ from La Tebaida, Quindío, participated in the most recent version of ESLAND, an awards ceremony awarded to the best of the digital world of Spain, Latin America and Andorra. The Colombian did not miss the moment and published photos with global-scale streamers such as Ibai Llanos and Juan Guarnizo.
“Monsters beasts animals and good people I met today. I’m leaving for my land motivated and ready to break on Twitch”commented ‘La Liendra’ on her Instagram where she shared details of her participation in the event with her followers.
However. Not everything was rosy. In a transmission after the great event held in Mexico, Komanche, a renowned Salvadoran streamer, shared in one of his transmissions the meeting he had with ‘La Liendra’, of which he did not remember his name very well: “One came up to me. that had the name of a disease that damages his hair.” In addition, he added that the Colombian had an incessant desire to be part of the Squid Games, a reality format that Netflix will do in that country based on his successful series: The Squid Game.
“He told me, ‘hi, how are you, I’m the nits and it’s nice to meet you, look, I don’t like to talk about numbers a lot, but I have seven million on Instagram, I’m super well-known, I’m super stuck on Instagram, really, and I also have so many millions on Tik Tok and we are entering the Twitch career’ and I ‘how good and he says ‘right now on Twitch we are having an average of five thousand viewers, we are going up and nothing, I don’t like to give numbers, but so you know we’re tough’”, Komanche states to a group of streamers accompanying him.
The story generated a controversy, in which the Colombian was involved by the ways in which he approached making his request. Colombian influencers like ‘Westcol’ branded the action as a shameful act. “What a pity about La Liendra in the Eslands, definitely today people do not have dignity but then who can put up with their little ears defending the indefensible”he wrote in his personal account.
“Now it turns out that talking to someone for 3 minutes, introducing yourself and asking something is harassment… I don’t have anger or much to say because everything that is said is false, but the little I will say I will say live today. See you at 7:00 p.m.”replied the native of La Tebaida on his Twitter account.