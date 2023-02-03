The ‘influencer’ from La Tebaida, Quindío, participated in the most recent version of ESLAND, an awards ceremony awarded to the best of the digital world of Spain, Latin America and Andorra. The Colombian did not miss the moment and published photos with global-scale streamers such as Ibai Llanos and Juan Guarnizo.

“Monsters beasts animals and good people I met today. I’m leaving for my land motivated and ready to break on Twitch”commented ‘La Liendra’ on her Instagram where she shared details of her participation in the event with her followers.

However. Not everything was rosy. In a transmission after the great event held in Mexico, Komanche, a renowned Salvadoran streamer, shared in one of his transmissions the meeting he had with ‘La Liendra’, of which he did not remember his name very well: “One came up to me. that had the name of a disease that damages his hair.” In addition, he added that the Colombian had an incessant desire to be part of the Squid Games, a reality format that Netflix will do in that country based on his successful series: The Squid Game.