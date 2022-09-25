BOLOGNA “In front of you, at home … we died on the spot”. It is August 30, 2021 and the mother of Saman Abbas, the 18-year-old girl who disappeared and killed in Novellara, talks on the phone with her other minor child, a guest of a protected community in Emilia. However, she has already returned to Pakistan for some time. Her name is Nazia Shaheenshe is 49 years old, the last image of her in Italy is the one with her husband Shabbar at Malpensa airport, before taking a flight to Pakistan.