Home News Saman’s mother: “It’s like we died there too”
News

Saman’s mother: “It’s like we died there too”

by admin
Saman’s mother: “It’s like we died there too”

BOLOGNA “In front of you, at home … we died on the spot”. It is August 30, 2021 and the mother of Saman Abbas, the 18-year-old girl who disappeared and killed in Novellara, talks on the phone with her other minor child, a guest of a protected community in Emilia. However, she has already returned to Pakistan for some time. Her name is Nazia Shaheenshe is 49 years old, the last image of her in Italy is the one with her husband Shabbar at Malpensa airport, before taking a flight to Pakistan.

See also  Attempts to leave the supermarket without paying for the shopping, then attacks the security guard: 28-year-old thief in handcuffs

You may also like

More than 100 cases of local infections are...

Elections, Professor Luminoso voted in Pordenone: “Since 1946...

Expert analysis of pulmonary nodules after taking Kexing...

Public works, 23 thousand construction sites at risk....

Do Your Best for Peace and Development, Take...

Quincinetto, with the Ferrari off the road: entrepreneur...

Polling stations: queues for women and men discriminate...

The astronomical spectacle “Jupiter Opposing the Sun” will...

Falls from his horse during a walk and...

Cortina, a boy falls in the Bike park...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy