The Central Military Hospital reported that the former mayor of Bogotá, Samuel Moreno, remains in the Intensive Care Unit in very critical condition and under a reserved prognosis after suffering an acute myocardial infarction.

According to the recent medical report, the ex-president is under multidisciplinary management, but progressive hemodynamic instability persists and several organs and systems are compromised.

It should be remembered that Moreno was transferred this Thursday from the Carabineros Police School to the care center, where he was received without vital signs, for which he had to be revived.

“Patient with return to spontaneous circulation and signs of post-resuscitation perfusion with echocardiographic evidence suggesting acute myocardial infarction, for which he was transferred to the catheterization room for cardiac catheterization and severe coronary disease was confirmed“, indicates the statement of the medical center.

The former mayor, sentenced for the Bogotá contract carousel scandal, received in November 2022 a reduction in sentence for not being found guilty of the crime of embezzlement going from 24 years, five months and 26 days in prison to 11 years and 10 months..