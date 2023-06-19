Home » San Salvador 2023 welcomes delegates and athletes with open arms
News

San Salvador 2023 welcomes delegates and athletes with open arms

by admin
San Salvador 2023 welcomes delegates and athletes with open arms

Five days before the start of the XXIV Central American and Caribbean Games San Salvador 2023 and the delegates, representatives and some athletes have begun to arrive in the country with suitcases full of dreams and illusions.

Venezuela, Grenada, Puerto Rico, Cuba, Colombia and Dominica were some of the represented nations that have arrived in El Salvador in the last few hours.

Patricio Chutney, physical trainer of the High Performance Department of the Puerto Rico Olympic Committee, spoke about the objectives that the Caribbean nation has for these games.

Patricio also took a moment to express a few words of gratitude for the treatment received upon arrival in Salvadoran lands: “Thank you very much for the kindness and attention with which you have received us, we truly value and appreciate it.”

Ismael Navarro, coach of the Venezuelan national boxing team, was also another of the delegates who expressed his objectives as a delegation for the regional sports fair that begins this coming Friday.

“We come from Sao Paulo, from a preparation before joining the games. We come here to reap the results and we are going to do so, the boys come well prepared. I plan to take one or two gold medals, Venezuelan boxing is going to do its bit because we have worked for that”, commented an enthusiastic Navarro.

With respect to the preparation of the Venezuelan boxers, Navarro emphasized the training base they held in the Rio de Janeiro country.

“They gave us the opportunity to have a preparation base in Brazil and we took advantage of it, it was very fruitful, we held five fights in Brazil, and the boys come well prepared to face the event,” he added.

You may also like

goldinvest.de: Chartcheck Tocvan Ventures – Back above the...

EcoNews: “Joseph Kabila has finally broken the silence”

The Eln released two kidnapped people in Arauca...

Strategic partnership: Cuba and Russia agree long-term energy...

The BBC selected the Haapsalu Early Music Festival...

They play the semifinals of the Thousand Cities...

The most important news from 19. June

Armed Forces locates homeboy from 18S – 102nine...

A call to prudence in the celebration

DAX morning analysis: Start of the week in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy