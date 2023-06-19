San Salvador 2023 welcomes delegates and athletes with open arms

Five days before the start of the XXIV Central American and Caribbean Games San Salvador 2023 and the delegates, representatives and some athletes have begun to arrive in the country with suitcases full of dreams and illusions.

Venezuela, Grenada, Puerto Rico, Cuba, Colombia and Dominica were some of the represented nations that have arrived in El Salvador in the last few hours.

Patricio Chutney, physical trainer of the High Performance Department of the Puerto Rico Olympic Committee, spoke about the objectives that the Caribbean nation has for these games.

Patricio also took a moment to express a few words of gratitude for the treatment received upon arrival in Salvadoran lands: “Thank you very much for the kindness and attention with which you have received us, we truly value and appreciate it.”

Ismael Navarro, coach of the Venezuelan national boxing team, was also another of the delegates who expressed his objectives as a delegation for the regional sports fair that begins this coming Friday.

“We come from Sao Paulo, from a preparation before joining the games. We come here to reap the results and we are going to do so, the boys come well prepared. I plan to take one or two gold medals, Venezuelan boxing is going to do its bit because we have worked for that”, commented an enthusiastic Navarro.

With respect to the preparation of the Venezuelan boxers, Navarro emphasized the training base they held in the Rio de Janeiro country.

“They gave us the opportunity to have a preparation base in Brazil and we took advantage of it, it was very fruitful, we held five fights in Brazil, and the boys come well prepared to face the event,” he added.