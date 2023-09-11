Home » Double feminicide case shakes Canindeyú: mother and daughter were murdered
Double feminicide case shakes Canindeyú: mother and daughter were murdered

Double feminicide case shakes Canindeyú: mother and daughter were murdered

Both women were stabbed yesterday, the mother died instantly and the minor died today.

SALTOS DEL GUAIRÁ.- (Cristhian Godoy- Special). A terrible incident of alleged feminicide was recorded in the district of La Paloma del Espìritu Santo, department of Canindeyú, affecting the tranquility of the district. A man stabbed his partner to death and also injured his 16-year-old daughter. The teenager’s death was later confirmed. The alleged feminicide fled.

Last night there was an incident of femicide where the fatal victim turned out to be Fátima Yegros Duarte, 33 years old, who had several wounds on her body caused by a knife. The alleged murderer is his partner, named Mario Benítez Melgarejo, 49 years old, a day laborer, who also stabbed his daughter, a minor under 16 years old, who was helped to the Regional Hospital of Saltos del Guairá, where this morning she also his death occurred.

The alleged perpetrator remains a fugitive and the National and Investigation Police are busily searching for the alleged perpetrator of the double homicide.

