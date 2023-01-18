In 2023, the Sanalejo Craft Market will be held twice a month instead of just once, every first and third Saturday. In this way, it will go from 600 benefited artisans to nearly 1,200.

To strengthen the activation of this space, the market will have permanent artistic and cultural programming. Its opening to the public will be on Saturday, January 21, from 8:00 am to 6:00 pm, in Parque Bolívar, and will have artistic interventions such as batucadas, troubadours, tango, among others.

“Medellín has to continue contributing to the economy of artisans. This will allow us to recover the public space in the center, contribute to culture, have artists and ecological points within the craft market, thus renewing a traditional space in the city”, said the Secretary of Citizen Culture, Álvaro Narváez Díaz.

Medellín recognizes the work and experience of artisans as ambassadors of the city’s identity and culture, which is why these new dynamics aim to decentralize cultural expressions and expand the possibilities of selling manual art in a place for the exchange of knowledge. and knowledge.

“Very good things are coming for Sanalejo, because it will be twice a month this year and there will be mergers with other artistic areas, so there will be opportunities for both the artisan and the visitors. We need us to join efforts and we can do collective work so that the market is rescued every time and the entire community near the park lives that experience ”, considered Dulfay Alejandro Arias, who has been selling his products for twelve years.

In 2022, the Sanalejo Craft Market, in addition to being in its traditional place? Bolívar Park, also circulated through different spaces such as Pueblito Paisa, the Vásquez Cultural Center, Parques del Río and Expoartesanos. In turn, it benefited 600 artisans and recorded sales of more than $462 million.

