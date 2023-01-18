ROME. Fegica, one of the acronyms representing petrol stations, announces that it will reduce the duration of the strike announced for 25 and 26 January from 60 to 48 hours in protest against the government decree on the transparency of fuel prices. The association, reads a note, “takes note with satisfaction of the declaration of legitimacy, referring to the proclamation of a national strike of the category, received by the Guarantee Commission for the strike in essential public services”.

At the same time, Fegica accepting the solicitation of the same Authority, specifies that “with a sense of responsibility and with the will to limit any inconvenience for citizens/consumers, formally announces to reduce the duration of the already proclaimed strike from 60 to 48 hours”. At the moment, therefore, the strike is called between 19.00 on 24 January and 19.00 on 26 January 2023.