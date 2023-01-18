In this sense, Gustavo Petro reiterated that the drug problem is no longer a national issue and has transcended the entire continent, establishing other worrisome markets in countries like Mexico.

Due to this, the Colombian Head of State called to discuss the anti-drug policy and “decriminalize and lead to the reduction of consumption through prevention, education, which in many countries, including the one we are in (Switzerland) has been shown to be much more effective to fill the jails with prisoners,” he said.

On the panel Gustavo Petro shared the stage with their counterparts, the presidents of Costa Rica, Rodrigo Chávez Robles, and of Ecuador, Guillermo Lasso, and the Vice President of the Dominican Republic, Raquel Peña.