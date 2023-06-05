Santa Marta, among the most sought after destinations for vacations

A few days before the holiday season begins, Colombians begin to ‘move’ their chips to rest and enjoy the sun, beach and sand, well june It is characterized by having several entertainment spaces on account of holidays.

Proof of this is that Colombians begin to search on digital platforms for the ideal destination, managing to position Santa Marta as one of their favorites. Although the competition is tight, many travelers prefer to visit the ‘Pearl of America’a city that offers a variety of tourist plans to enjoy those vacation days in a unique way.

Cartagena and Barranquilla are also among the cities most visited by tourists.



Among the applications that position the capital of Magdalena as one of the favorite There are Atrápalo, Kayak, Despegar, Viajes Falabella, Booking, Trivago, among others.

In addition to Santa Marta, so far in 2023 tourists have also chosen cities like Cartagena and San Andrés, but there are also destinations like Medellín, Barranquilla and Cali, which are also arousing great interest. Other destinations that are in the focus of Colombians and that are closer to the capital are Paipa, Girardot and Melgar.

According to the data provided by the Kayak metasearch engine, the destinations that stand out to travel between June 17 and July 9 there are Santa Marta, Madrid, Cartagena, Bogotá, San Andrés, Medellín, MiamiBuenos Aires, Mexico City and New York.

Regarding national destinations, Kayak identified the top five with the lowest average round-trip prices.

In the first place is Cali with flights in $303,348; Medellín follows with the price of $316,731; then Bucaramanga with $334,575; Bogota is in fourth place with a flight price of $334,575 and the top is closed by Barranquilla with $356,880.