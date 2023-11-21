Santa Marta beaches are affected by marine pollution

A recent video has revealed a Dantesque scene in Playa Los Cocos, Santa Marta.

The scene shows a large amount of garbage floating in the sea, evidencing the great environmental damage that constantly affects this sector near Santa Marta Bay. A place that is also frequented by bathers and, until now, there has been no policy or awareness campaign that is sufficient to reduce the environmental impact of the arrival of garbage and solid waste to the rivers and beaches of Santa Marta.

This video comes after reports of how the beaches of Santa Marta are suffering due to the accumulation of garbage and solid waste carried by river currents.. The constant rains in the capital of Magdalena have exacerbated this problem, carrying waste from the land to the sea.

Floating trash is not only an aesthetic problem, but also poses serious threats to marine life and human health.. Debris can be ingested by marine life or become entangled in it, which can lead to injury or even death. For humans, litter can make aquatic activities dangerous and can contaminate seafood sources.

This incident highlights the urgent need for effective waste management and greater public awareness on the part of the Santa Marta Mayor’s Office and the entities to which it corresponds. Taking into account that these are the main tourist attraction of the city and one of the resources that generates the most jobs.