Panama swept Costa Rica and will play in the ‘Final Four’ of the Nations League and Copa América 2024

Panama Secures Spot in ‘Final Four’ of Nations League and Copa América with Dominant Win Over Costa Rica

In front of a crowd of 15 thousand spectators, Panama delivered a dominant performance to secure their spot in the ‘Final Four’ of the Nations League and the upcoming Copa América. They defeated Costa Rica with a resounding 3-1 victory, leading to an aggregate 6-1 win, securing their ticket to compete in the United States next year.

The Tico team, wounded from their previous defeat, arrived at Rommel Fernández Stadium in hopes of a miraculous comeback. However, they were met with yet another tough defeat, now having to play in the playoffs to try to qualify for the Conmebol competition.

Costa Rica started off strong, dominating the first 15 minutes of the game in an attempt to score quickly. However, Panama capitalized on their first opportunity, with José Fajardo opening the scoring in the 21st minute. Just two minutes later, José Luis Rodríguez scored the canaleros’ second goal with a spectacular left-footed shot from outside the area.

Captain Édgar Bárcenas further solidified Panama’s lead by scoring a penalty in the 43rd minute, sending Panama into half-time with a commanding lead. Although Costa Rica managed to score a consolation goal through Francisco Calvo in the second half, it was not enough to turn the tide.

Panama’s dominant performance secured their place in the ‘Final Four’ of the Nations League and Copa América 2024, making them one of the first Concacaf teams to qualify alongside the United States. The last qualifiers will be determined in the matches between Mexico-Honduras and Canada-Jamaica.

