Title: Costa Rican Football Federation Fires Technical Director Luis Fernando Suárez

Date: July 20, 2023

The Costa Rican Football Federation (Fedefútbol) has announced the dismissal of technical director Luis Fernando Suárez following a decision made by the Executive Committee. The move comes after a meeting held on Thursday, where Suárez presented a report on the national team’s performance in the 2023 Gold Cup, where they were eliminated in the quarterfinals.

Fedefútbol General Secretary Gustavo Araya confirmed that the decision to part ways with the Colombian coach was reached through a close vote of six to five. Araya further stated that Suárez had been notified of his termination via telephone.

Luis Fernando Suárez took over as the head coach of the Costa Rican team in 2021 and successfully guided them to qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. However, criticism began to mount when the team suffered a scandalous 7-0 defeat against Spain in their debut match, failing to progress beyond the group stage.

The 2023 season proved to be less than stellar for Suárez, with only two victories against Martinique, a draw against El Salvador, and five defeats against Panama (twice), Guatemala, Ecuador, and Mexico.

In light of Suárez’s dismissal, the Costa Rican Federation will be required to pay a significant sum to honor the remaining terms of his contract, which is estimated to be between 400 and 500 thousand dollars.

The search for a new coach to lead the Costa Rican team in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers has now begun. Among the frontrunners is Ricardo Gareca, an Argentine technical director who previously led Peru to the 2018 World Cup in Russia. Gareca’s successful track record and experience make him a strong candidate for the position.

The Costa Rican Federation now faces the challenge of selecting a new coach who can steer the team towards redemption and success in future international competitions.