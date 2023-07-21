Actress Angelica Vale Celebrates Daughter’s Theater Debut in ‘Vaselina’

Title: Angelica Vale and Daughter Share Stage Debut in Mexico City’s ‘Vaselina’

Subtitle: The talented actress passes on her acting prowess to her 10-year-old daughter

Angelica Vale, renowned actress and singer, is thrilled to see her daughter, Angelica Masiel, follow in her footsteps as she made her theater debut in Mexico City. The 10-year-old took on the role of ‘Sandy’ as a child in the staging of ‘Vaselina’, while her proud mother portrays the character ‘Licha’.

As the daughter of Angelica Maria and Raul Vale, both accomplished actors and singers, Angelica Vale recognizes the importance of talent being inherited. This rich family tradition undoubtedly influenced her daughter’s artistic pursuits. Angelica Vale, who had a past affair with Cristian Castro, knows that the theater is in her blood.

Sharing the exciting news on her official Instagram account, Angelica Vale expresses her joy and admiration for her daughter’s achievements. The actress-turned-comedian also emphasizes the unique opportunity they have to act together, allowing Angelica Masiel to have the best guidance and support.

The mother-daughter duo is not alone in this production, as they share the stage with members of the legendary Mexican pop group, Timbiriche, including Erik Rubín, Benny Ibarra, Mariana Garza, Diego Shoening, and Alex Bauer. Other notable celebrities such as Veronica Marbled, Alejandro Ibarra, Yahir, Kalimba, and Maria Leon also grace the performance.

Despite her young age, Angelica Masiel already has ambitious dreams. While she aspires to become a film director in the future, she understands the importance of taking her first steps as an actress. In an interview with “Ventaneando,” Angelica Vale shared how her daughter asked for an agent, stating that it is crucial to understand the craft from both sides.

The pandemic initially halted Angelica Masiel’s acting project, but now that the health crisis has abated, she is ready to shine on the stage alongside her mother. Angelica Vale’s pride in her daughter’s achievements is clear, and their shared debut promises to be a memorable moment for both the family and the audience.

As they light up the stage in ‘Vaselina’, it is evident that Angelica Vale has successfully passed on her passion for the arts to her daughter. With such exceptional talent running in the family, there is no doubt that Angelica Masiel’s acting career holds great promise.

