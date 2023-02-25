Santa Marta enchanted with its magic at the national level with its wide tourist offer of beaches, rivers and various experiences, in the most important trade and tourism event in Colombia; the version 42 of the Anato 2023 Tourist Showcase.

The activity took place in Corferias Bogota and started from the February 22. The fair was dedicated to the promotion and exhibition of tourist services and had the participation of travel and tourism agencies, hotels or hotel chains and airlines that met in this great annual event, considered the largest commercial event in the country. The stand of Santa Marta + Magdalena was located during these three days, in the pavilion 4.

At the event, they exposed a little of what our culture and tradition is.

In the words of the President of the Republic, Gustavo Petro and the president of Anato Colombia, Paula Cortes; the event started.

Likewise, more than 60 exhibitors between tour operators and travel agencies with the National Tourism Registry, led the touristic offer and they continue to promote the destination, in order to make known everything that the tourism sector has to offer each of the visitors, such as culture, gastronomy and immersion experiences in the natural wealths that makes it a unique place in the country.



Dancers showed the traditional dances that represent us.

In the same way, with an articulated work of the union and the authorities of the department, they are working to surpass last year, in which the highest tourist indicators in history were obtained. This was participation number 25 from Santa Marta in the most important Tourism Showcasetogether with the participation of the different entities related to the sector.

Among those present at the fair, was the company Cotelco Magdalena, together with the Mayor of Santa Marta, the Magdalena Tourist Office y the District Institute of Tourism, Indetur, showing each tourist attraction that surrounds and represents the Pearl of America.