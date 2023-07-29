Santa Marta Happy Birthday

Today, Santa Marta celebrates the 498 years of its foundation by Spanish navigator and conqueror, Don Rodrigo de Bastidas. (Seville, around 1465 – Santiago de Cuba, 1527). History says that in 1500, associated with Juan de la Cosa, he organized an expedition to the New World discovering the mouth of the Magdalena River. In 1524, he headed from Santo Domingo to the mainland, where he founded the city of Santa Marta, of which he was governor. After the uprising of the colonists he decided to return to Santo Domingo, but during his return trip a storm dragged him to the island of Cuba, where he perished. He named this territory in honor of Santa Marta, the patron saint of Seville in Spain, as that day coincided with his birthday. This biblical figure is recognized by the Catholic Church as a true saint. For Catholics, she is the patroness of the impossible, of cooks, servants, housewives, hoteliers, guest houses, laundresses, of the sisters of charity, of the home. They are all associated with her role in the Bible stories, where she is portrayed as a helpful woman. In the capital of the department of Magdalena, the date is commemorated with different religious activities, among which the procession that will go through the streets and avenues of the city center with departure and arrival from the Cathedral of Santa Marta stands out.

