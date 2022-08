Freeing Valle della Luna, the oasis of the flower children of Capo Testa, from decay and building abuses. The environmentalist association Capo Testa Republic asks for it. “This is a natural area of ​​inestimable value, for years a mirage of youth freedom that, especially in the summer months, is stormed by young people from all over Italy and turns into a reality of dirt, illegality and small building abuses “, explain the shareholders.