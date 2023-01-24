The former president explained that it is time for people “shake up your leaders” into making the appropriate decisions in these areas, and that it is necessary to recover moderation to face the threats to democracy that are being experienced throughout Latin America.

It should be noted that Carlos Ruiz Massieu, special representative of the UN Secretary General in Colombia, also spoke on the subject, who released a video about the case Minister Iván Velásquez in relation to the Guatemalan Prosecutor’s Office.

What the spokesperson made clear was that all the members of the International Commission against Impunity, including those who are no longer in their posts, They enjoy immunity. This would have had the endorsement of Guatemala at the time.

Likewise, President Gustavo Petro has come out to staunchly defend the Defense Minister and assured that “We will defend him, he will continue to be our minister and if Guatemala insists on imprisoning just men, then we have nothing to do with Guatemala.”