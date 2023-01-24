Home News Santos calls for dialogue between Colombia and Guatemala by the Minister of Defense
News

Santos calls for dialogue between Colombia and Guatemala by the Minister of Defense

by admin
Santos calls for dialogue between Colombia and Guatemala by the Minister of Defense

The former president explained that it is time for people “shake up your leaders” into making the appropriate decisions in these areas, and that it is necessary to recover moderation to face the threats to democracy that are being experienced throughout Latin America.

It should be noted that Carlos Ruiz Massieu, special representative of the UN Secretary General in Colombia, also spoke on the subject, who released a video about the case Minister Iván Velásquez in relation to the Guatemalan Prosecutor’s Office.

What the spokesperson made clear was that all the members of the International Commission against Impunity, including those who are no longer in their posts, They enjoy immunity. This would have had the endorsement of Guatemala at the time.

Likewise, President Gustavo Petro has come out to staunchly defend the Defense Minister and assured that “We will defend him, he will continue to be our minister and if Guatemala insists on imprisoning just men, then we have nothing to do with Guatemala.”

See also  Pelé, funeral wake in Santos: Lula will also be there. Funeral Tuesday

You may also like

They forecast higher inflation in January due to...

During the continuous low temperature warning, Beijing’s CDC...

Jurado: 72 cases of malaria in indigenous communities

Santos asks not to insult in the dispute...

“Fortunate to see a good show” Chinese New...

Air Patrol and company will arrive in El...

Judge orders housing compensation for victims of the...

How are you? The real name of Ana...

Politics and rebellion of gaia

Humanity or inhumanity – El Diario

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy