Lazio overwhelms Milan 4-0 at the Olimpico and reaches Inter and Roma in third place with 37 points. Milan, despite only 2 points in 3 games, remains second with 38 points, 12 behind an increasingly elusive Napoli. Game without history: after 4′ Zaccagni inspires Milinkovic’s advantage, Zaccagni doubles the same in the 38th minute after Marusic’s post. In the second half the penalty by Luis Alberto (foul by Kalulu on Pedro) and Felipe Anderson set the final poker