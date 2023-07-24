Home » Sam Kerr, who is the footballer on the cover of Fifa 2023 with Mbappé – Corriere TV
Sam Kerr, who is the footballer on the cover of Fifa 2023 with Mbappé – Corriere TV

Samantha May Kerr, 29, known as Sam Kerr, is the first woman to end up on the international cover of the FIFA 2023 video game, alongside Kylian Mbappé. Sam Kerr is an Australian footballer, forward for Chelsea women’s team and the Australia national team. In the launch of the game, the duo was defined as follows: “Two phenomena of the offensive department. A definitive attack duo. Discover the full reveal on July 20”. In the launch of Fifa 16, exclusively in the American version, Alex Morgan appeared instead. Kerr began his football career in 2006, playing for the Western Knights youth team. In 2013 she goes to play in the United States of America with the Western New York Flash. In 2018 she moved to Chicago Red Stars while in 2019 her move to Chelsea was announced. In 2022 she won the Order of Australia Medal “for service to football”. (LaPresse/Ap)

July 24, 2023 – Updated July 24, 2023, 07:21 am

