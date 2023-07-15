Saturday Rai Sport (Web and Play) 15 July 2023, live coverage of the 2023 Swimming World Championships, Tour de France

Like every weekend today, Saturday 15 July 2023Digital-News.it (www.digital-news.it) presents you with Rai’s sports offer for the weekend on the generalist networks and within programming Rai Sports broadcast free of charge on the digital terrestrial platform (LCN 58) and on free-to-air satellite in the HD version (Sky channel 227, Tivùsat on channel 21).

Rai Sport HD is the big sport channel with a guide from Jacopo Volpi. It offers live coverage of the main national and international competitions, news and sports features. Spectators have more information on competitive events at their disposal: more events and more spaces dedicated to each competition (preparation for the competition, comments, interviews, opinions of technicians and commentators).

RAI SPORT SUMMER 2023 – The Rai branded schedule will be dedicated to unmissable sporting events in view of theestate which is about to start. Even in an odd year, without the World Cup and the Olympics, the public service will broadcast some of the most awaited events by the Italian public. After the final stages of the Nations League the baton will pass to the Under 21 national team engaged inEuropean category that will end on July 7th. Rai1, Rai2 and Rai Sport will follow the entire event.

July will be the month of Tour de France which will be broadcast by Rai2 in the afternoon slot, with contributions from Rai Sport, Rai Radio and RaiPlay. In the same month Rai2 and RaiPlay will follow the World Swimming Championships in Fukuoka with the Italian athletes on the platform to win the most coveted medals. Not forgetting the Fencing World Championshipsscheduled in Milan, those of Cycling in Glasgow, for the first time in history open to all cycling disciplines, and those of Athletics in scena a Budapest.

Great emotions from Rai also on the net: the always very popular ones National Volleyball, men’s and women’s, they will be looking to take home the title in their respective European leagues. A sports season with great media coverage where the Italian federations can boast of being represented by champions of the caliber of Gregorio Paltrinieri, Marcell Jacobs, Gian Marco Tamberi and Paola Egonu, just to name a few.

The races on the air Rai Sport HD are also available with improved quality on channel 558 of digital terrestrial in HEVC format for TVs and decoders compatible with the signal.

SPORT ON THE GENERALIST RAI NETWORKS (RAI 1 HD, RAI 2 HD, RAI 3 HD)



ore 00:55 – RAIDUE HD:

2023 Swimming World Championships: 2nd day (live)

da Fukuoka [Giappone]

– ore 00:55 Open Water Swim – Women’s 10km (live)

– ore 05:30 Diving – Platform 10m synchronized mixed (live)

– ore 07:00 Artistic Swimming – Preliminary Mixed Technical Duo (live)

– ore 08:30 Diving – Women’s 1m springboard (live)

– ore 11:00 Diving – Men’s Synchronized 3m Springboard (live)

ore 14:00 – RAIDUE HD:

Column – Sports Afternoon (live)

from Rome

A window on the most important sporting events of Summer 2023: the Athletics World Championships, the Swimming World Championships and the latest news from the Tour De France.

ore 14:45 – RAIDUE HD:

Ciclismo – Tour De France 2023 14a Tappa Annemasse > Morzine The Gates of the Sun(diretta)

from Morzine [Francia]

commentary: Andrea De Luca and Stefano Garzelli

Interviews: Ettore Giovanninelli

ore 17:20 – RAIDUE HD:

Cycling – Tour de France: Tour Replay (live)

edited by Francesco Pancani

ore 18:20 – RAIDUE HD:

News – TG Sport Saturday Evening (live)

from studio SR5 – Rome

ore 24:55 – RAIDUE HD:

Swimming World Championships – 3rd day (live)

da Fukuoka [Giappone]

Rai Sport HD schedule for Saturday 15 July 2023

06:00 am Football: European Under 19 teams Semi-final: Spain – ITALY (repeat)

da Ta’Qali [Malta]

commentary: Giacomo Capuano and Roberto Rambaudi

08:00 Section: The man and the sea

edited by Julius Guazzini

08:30 Mountain Run Primiero Dolomiti Marathon (repeat)

from Fiera di Primiero [Trento]

Commentary: Gianfranco Benincasa at 09:00 Athletics: Paralympic World Championships Day 7 – morning session (live)

from Paris [Francia]

commentary: Luca Di Bella and Claudio Arrigoni

Interviews: tripiscian frame

12:00 Heading: Racing Department

edited by Mauro Valente

12:30 Cycling: Marathon of the Dolomites (summary) 12:55 2023 Swimming World Championships: 2nd day (live)

da Fukuoka [Giappone]

2.00 pm Feature: Man and the Sea 2.30 pm Feature: FIFA Women’s World Cup Magazine 4th Episode 3.00 pm Feature: The Unmissable (promo) 3.05 pm Motoring: C.TO Italiano GT Endurance ( reply)

from Mugello [Firenze]

commentary: Lorenzo Leonarduzzi

17:30 Athletics 2023: Meeting in Lignano Sabbiadoro (delayed on 14/7)

from Lignano Sabbiadoro [Udine]

commentary: Franco Bragagna

ore 18:30 Athletics: Paralympic World Championships Day 7 – afternoon session (live)

from Paris [Francia]

commentary: Luca Di Bella and Claudio Arrigoni

Interviews: tripiscian frame

9.30 pm Cycling: Tour de France 2023 – Evening Tour (delayed) 10.20 pm Primiero Dolomiti Marathon Mountain Race (repeat)

from Fiera di Primiero [Trento]

commentary: Gianfranco Benincasa

11.00 pm Section: FIFA Women’s World Cup Magazine 4th Episode 11.30 pm News – TG Sport Notte (live)

ore 23:40 Ciclismo: Tour de France 2023 – Tour di Notte 14a tappa: Annemasse > Morzine The Portes du Soleil (replica) ore 01:50 2023 Swimming World Championships: USA – China Women’s Water Polo (live)

da Fukuoka [Giappone]

commentary: Dario Di Gennaro and Francesco Postiglione

ore 03:20 2023 Swimming World Championships: Women’s Water Polo France – Australia (live)

da Fukuoka [Giappone]

commentary: Dario Di Gennaro and Francesco Postiglione

04.40 am Athletics: Paralympic World Championships Day 7 – afternoon session (repeat)

*** There may be changes to the schedule

in relation to the different duration of the events broadcast on the channels ***

THE RACES LIVE IN STREAMING

24 ore su 24 – Live Streaming Rai Sport HD (WATCH THE LIVE)

All programming broadcast on the Rai Sport HD digital channel



ore 01:55 – Rai Play 2 (WATCH THE LIVE)

2023 Swimming World Championships: Diving – Men’s 1m Synchronized Springboard Preliminary (direct)

da Fukuoka [Giappone]

commentary: Lorenzo Leonarduzzi and Massimiliano Mazzucchi

Second day of competition at the Fukuoka World Championships with the men’s preliminary round of diving from the 1m springboard



ore 02:55 – Rai Play 3 (WATCH THE LIVE)

2023 Swimming World Championships: Artistic Swimming – Preliminary acrobatic routine (direct)

da Fukuoka [Giappone]

commentary: Enrico Catttaneo and Paola Celli

______________________________________



