06.04.2023

After years of hostility and zero contact, Saudi Arabia and Iran are back on the path toward each other. The foreign ministers of the two countries signed a formal statement on the restoration of diplomatic relations in Beijing.

(Deutsche Welle Chinese website) The foreign minister of Saudi Arabia and the foreign minister of Iran held their first meeting in seven years in Beijing. On Thursday (April 6), Chinese media reported that after face-to-face talks between the foreign ministers of the two countries, Faisal bin Farhan and Hussein, they signed a statement on mutual resumption of embassies between Saudi Arabia and Iraq within the next two months. In addition, they also exchanged views on the resumption of direct flights, bilateral personnel exchanges in official and private fields, and simplification of visa procedures.

In March and October of this year,under the mediation of BeijingSaudi Arabia and Iran, two hostile countries in the Middle East,Reached an agreement on restoring diplomatic relations and re-establishing embassies in each other. In the Saudi-Iranian-Chinese tripartite statement issued later, Saudi Arabia and Iran not only thanked Iraq and Oman for hosting multiple rounds of dialogue between 2021 and 2022, but also “appreciate and thank the Chinese leadership and government for hosting and supporting this meeting and to drive its success”.

In early 2016, after Saudi Arabia executed a well-known Shiite Muslim cleric, Iranian demonstrators stormed the Saudi embassy in Tehran. Saudi Arabia announced the severance of diplomatic relations with Iran and demanded that Iranian diplomats leave within 48 hours. Diplomats in Tehran leave Iran. The relationship between the two countries was completely broken.

Saudi and Iranian delegations hold talks in Beijing



In fact, the relationship between Saudi Arabia and Iran has deteriorated since 2015. Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates joined forces with other Sunni countries to intervene in the war in Yemen after Houthi rebels allied with Iran overthrew the Saudi-backed Yemeni government and captured the capital Sanaa. Saudi Arabia blames Iran for arming Houthi rebels, and in 2019 a massive attack on facilities of the Saudi Aramco oil company affected half of its oil production. Riyadh blamed Iran for the move, which Iran denies.

To this day, Saudi Arabia and Iran continue to side with opposing sides in multiple conflicts in the region, including in Yemen. Therefore, some experts believe that it remains to be seen whether the two sides will contribute to the fulfillment of the agreement, especially whether Iran will abide by the agreement. Currently there are positive signs in Saudi-Iranian relations. Iranian President Lacey has accepted the invitation of the King of Saudi Arabia and will visit Riyadh soon.

