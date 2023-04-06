Home News Saudi and Iranian foreign ministers sign statement on restoration of diplomatic ties in Beijing
News

Saudi and Iranian foreign ministers sign statement on restoration of diplomatic ties in Beijing

by admin
Saudi and Iranian foreign ministers sign statement on restoration of diplomatic ties in Beijing
See also  Xu Qin: Coordinate the development of safety and strictly prevent the occurrence of safety accidents, scientifically, accurately, effectively and resolutely contain local epidemics

You may also like

PhD professor from France killed in tribal dispute

Seismic activity persists in the Nevado del Ruiz...

Around 500 billion euros in healthcare expenditure

In Tashkent, the Zhara festival was canceled due...

Accident in Tamalameque left two dead

Moers: police shoot armed man in gas station...

Netanyahu defended the Aksa attacks – World News

16 families from Risaralda must evacuate due to...

Disappointed Stuttgarter Kickers collect the second defeat of...

The number of veterinarians going abroad has been...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy