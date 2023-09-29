SAVE WATER: How can household appliances save water?

Photo: 1a.ee

If the water bill is inflated or in the summer there is a shortage of water, it is worth reviewing your water consumption. The household appliances that usually use the most water are the washing machine and the dishwasher. But instead of putting the dishwasher on hiatus and switching to hand washing, it’s worth looking into how these appliances can save water. Let’s get acquainted with saving tips, new technologies and economical household appliances.

Do washing machines and dishwashers actually save water?

The washing machine has become indispensable in homes. How much water the washing machine uses depends on the selected program and the technology of the machine.

Does a dishwasher save more water and electricity than washing by hand? Surprisingly, this is exactly the case. A dishwasher cleans more items in one wash than hand washing and uses less water overall.

Environmentally friendly household appliances

At a time when more and more attention is being paid to scarce fresh water reserves, and Estonian homes also have problems with water supply during the summer drought, we must think about the environment. Fortunately, most manufacturers have also built their newer appliances to use less electricity and water without compromising quality.

How to choose an economical washing machine?

In order to find an economical washing machine for yourself, there are some observations and tricks:

If possible, prefer a front-loading washing machine. As a rule, top-loading washing machines consume more water and electricity. See if the selected model has an automatic water intake system. In this way, the washing machine takes water according to the amount of laundry. Size is also important. If you rarely do laundry, choose a smaller machine. This is a better option than washing half a load in a large washing machine. A washing machine could have many different washing modes. That way you can choose the appropriate temperature and time cycle yourself. The hotter the water, the higher the electricity consumption. Sometimes clothes don’t need a full wash and steaming is enough to freshen them up. If the washing machine has such a mode, this is a useful saving.

Whirlpool W8 W946WB EE

It is a smart and environmentally friendly washing machine, for example, with the help of an automatic dosing system, the machine itself selects the amount of detergent. This Whirlpool model is made from 87% recycled material.

The machine sprays water evenly so that it is better distributed on the clothes and adjusts the amount of water according to the amount of laundry. In addition, it also has a steam disinfection mode that ensures the best hygiene.

This Whirlpool model has even more good extras and lots of programs. For example, air circulation takes place in the machine even after the end of the washing cycle, i.e. clothes stay fresh in a closed machine for up to six hours. If the clothes seem too wrinkled or have developed an odor after standing, you can refresh the clothes without washing them again by using steam.

AEG LFR73944VE

This smart home machine adjusts its water and energy consumption according to the weight of the laundry and offers several different ways to save water and time.

The AEG model has many different washing programs, for example, a particularly fast washing program that can wash 3 kg of laundry in just 20 minutes. The steam cycle is gentle on clothes and uses considerably less water than a full wash.

How to choose an economical dishwasher?

In order to choose an economical dishwasher for yourself, remember:

All household appliances have a certain energy class. This gives you a good idea of ​​how much electricity and water this dishwasher can use. Prefer a machine with different washing programs. Although a full wash can be convenient, sometimes a quick wash program is also sufficient, especially if there are rather few dishes and they are not particularly dirty. Some newer dishwashers set the water temperature and amount automatically based on how dirty the dishes are. In order for the dishwasher to do its best work, there needs to be space. Do not overload the dishwasher and find out how efficiently the machine distributes water during the wash cycle. You can save water even before turning on the dishwasher. Remove food residues from the dishes, but do not pre-rinse the dishes. The machine does this work anyway.

Beko BDFS26040XA

This dishwasher is capable and smart. After the washing is finished, the door of the dishwasher opens by itself. This way the dishes dry faster and less electricity is used. This dishwasher also has automatic detergent dosing, using exactly the amount of detergent poured into the container as needed at the time.

Beko cares for glassware especially gently. Even during a normal wash cycle of less than an hour, the machine washes the dishes evenly and thoroughly. The Beko dishwasher has more space for dishes because it has three cutlery baskets.

Bosch SMS8YCI03E

There is no shortage of power and cleverness here either. In order for the dishes to dry without consuming additional energy, Bocsh has used a special technology that makes the dishes dry in the cupboard without wasting electricity.

You can also give feedback to the dishwasher. After the end of the washing program, the washing and drying quality can be evaluated in the application, and the machine will adjust its work accordingly. In addition, the application also shows water and energy consumption. Home appliances that can adapt to the user are convenient and handy.

in conclusion

One good way to control water and electricity consumption is to choose household appliances that are energy efficient. Today’s washing machines and dishwashers can save more water and electricity than ten years ago.

