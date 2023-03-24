Luterbach, Switzerland, 24 March 2023 – In the first half of the financial year 2022/23 (1 October 2022 to 31 March 2023), the Schaffner Group was able to maintain the good business performance

seen in the second half of 2021/22. Net sales growth in the first six months of 2022/23 will reach the medium-term target of over 5%. The EBIT margin will be at the upper end of the medium-term

target range of 10% to 12%, thus significantly exceeding the EBIT margin of 9.0% achieved in the first half of 2021/22.

The Schaffner Group will publish its full half-year report 2022/2023 on May 4, 2023.