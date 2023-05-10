Home » Scheuba and Klenk show connections and coincidences
News

Scheuba and Klenk show connections and coincidences

by admin
Scheuba and Klenk show connections and coincidences

A pointed conversation about the political reality in Austria. Florian Klenk, editor-in-chief of the Falter newspaper, and cabaret artist Florian Scheuba will review the scandals of the recent past on Thursday, May 11 at 7:30 p.m. and vividly tell about connections, contexts and coincidences. Thanks to Ibiza and the advertising affair, the sham studies, side lettering and the political interventions that have recently become known, the material never runs out, and the boundaries between satire and political reality become blurred.

“For us, the evening will be an absolute program highlight. The two Floriane were our guests for the first time in April 2019. If you think about what has happened since then, it will be interesting to see how the two of them deal with the Ibiza affair, Corona Pandemic, chat logs and the consequences have integrated into their talk format,” says the artistic director of the MAW, Stephan Rosinger.

Florian Klenk, editor-in-chief of the Vienna city newspaper Falter, has already received several awards for his journalistic uncovering work. He is known for his investigative journalism on human rights violations, corruption, human trafficking and abuses in the judiciary and police apparatus.

Florian Scheuba has won several awards and has been known as a cabaret artist, author, actor and successful satirist for many years.

Event information: Thursday, May 11, start: 7.30 p.m., admission: presale 22 euros | AK 26 euros, location: Museum Arbeitswelt | Location entrance, information on telephone: (07252) 773 51-0

loads


info By clicking on the icon you add the keyword to your topics.



info
Click on the icon to open your “My Topics” page. They have of 15 tags saved and would have to remove tags.



info By clicking on the icon you remove the keyword from your topics.



Add the theme to your themes.

You may also like

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Turkey Election 2023

Ecopetrol net profit fell 13.9% in the first...

Erling Haaland: Father Alfie messes with Real fans

PTI workers came out on the streets against...

I, The State

Stable progress and good progress Shaoyang City’s economy...

A recipe for these holy days

Political Thermometer: Prosecutors express their support for Barbosa

Memorable verdict against Donald Trump

The debate on the extinction of domain in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy