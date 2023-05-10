Scheuba and Klenk show connections and coincidences

A pointed conversation about the political reality in Austria. Florian Klenk, editor-in-chief of the Falter newspaper, and cabaret artist Florian Scheuba will review the scandals of the recent past on Thursday, May 11 at 7:30 p.m. and vividly tell about connections, contexts and coincidences. Thanks to Ibiza and the advertising affair, the sham studies, side lettering and the political interventions that have recently become known, the material never runs out, and the boundaries between satire and political reality become blurred.

“For us, the evening will be an absolute program highlight. The two Floriane were our guests for the first time in April 2019. If you think about what has happened since then, it will be interesting to see how the two of them deal with the Ibiza affair, Corona Pandemic, chat logs and the consequences have integrated into their talk format,” says the artistic director of the MAW, Stephan Rosinger.

Florian Klenk, editor-in-chief of the Vienna city newspaper Falter, has already received several awards for his journalistic uncovering work. He is known for his investigative journalism on human rights violations, corruption, human trafficking and abuses in the judiciary and police apparatus.

Florian Scheuba has won several awards and has been known as a cabaret artist, author, actor and successful satirist for many years.

Event information: Thursday, May 11, start: 7.30 p.m., admission: presale 22 euros | AK 26 euros, location: Museum Arbeitswelt | Location entrance, information on telephone: (07252) 773 51-0