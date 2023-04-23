“Scholarship and joy in Shunyi” Shunyi District 2023 National Reading Launching Ceremony Held

People’s Daily Online, Beijing, April 23rd (Chi Mengrui) On April 23rd, the “Shunyi District 2023 National Reading Launching Ceremony” was held in Dongfang held in Sun City. In the form of “main venue + sub-venue”, this event will link 19 towns and 6 sub-districts, and hold a boutique event in each town and street, creating a strong atmosphere of “scholarly and joyful Shunyi”.

The activity is divided into three links: the launching ceremony, parent-child theme activities and bookstore expansion activities. The launching ceremony kicked off with the resonant singing of “Shining Ideal” by Yulong Primary School in Shunyi District, Beijing. The children’s clear singing voice expressed the ideal of reading in the simplest and most vivid way. Afterwards, the children of Henan Village Primary School recited “Reading China” with the most sincere emotions. Representatives of schools, communities, bookstores, libraries, and families launched the “National Reading Proposal” to the citizens of the district, setting off a new wave of national reading in the new era.

In the parent-child themed activity area, oil-paper umbrellas and colorful floating gauzes are hung, and ancient poems are posted on the ground, which immediately highlights the immersive experience of reading. The audience participating in the ancient poetry competition wore Hanfu and painted and wrote on the folding fans that won the prizes for correct answers. Thousands of good poems, looking for authors for ancient poems, attracted many children and parents to participate. The “Anti-Pornography and Illegalization Green Bookmark Action” publicity activity held a lecture on copyright knowledge on the spot, educating and guiding children to read good books while reading well.

The expansion activity area of ​​the bookstore is also wonderful. The Book Island of Fascinating Planet launched the explanation of the picture book “Chang’e Exploring the Moon” of the Planetary Quest series; the teacher of Tongzhen Painting and Reading led the children to appreciate the play “Pig Bajie Eats Watermelon”; “Need to practice” told the story of “wood”, parent-child painting kites and T-shirts, parents and children flying kites together; Shunmei e Fashion launched the parent-child picture book reading of “Chinese Traditional Fables”; Fan Deng Bookstore launched a picture book “Refrigerator for Summer Vacation” + DIY handmade; Gengshu Club invited well-known writers to launch a new book release “No matter what background color, you can live out the light”. These activities held by Shunyi characteristic bookstores are very popular among children.

In the next step, Shunyi District will continue to strengthen reading leadership, cultivate reading habits, build a reading promotion service system covering urban and rural areas, promote the expansion of reading coverage for all, improve quality, and enhance effectiveness. The establishment of a civilized urban area makes reading an important symbol of conserving the cultural temperament of the city of Shunyi.

