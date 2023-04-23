«Falled from 50 meters». Drama in the Reggio area

Fell off a cliff for about fifty meters, 59-year-old hiker dies. The man, a resident of Massa Carrara, died in hospital following a fall into a ravine between Mount Gendarme – on the Ligurian-Tuscan side – and Mount La Nuda in Cerreto Laghi (Ventasso), in the Reggio Apennines.

The 59-year-old hiker, in the company of some friends, was tackling a via ferrata when around 4 pm he fell about fifty meters between the rocks of a stony ground in the so-called Vallone dell’Inferno, near Mount Scalocchio.

Immediately the 118 alarm was sent to the scene by the Pavullo nel Frignano (Modena) helicopter who managed to recover it thanks to a team from the Saer – Emilia-Romagna Alpine Rescue from the Monte Cusna station. The man had been urgently transported to the Maggiore hospital in Parma where his conditions immediately appeared very serious. After desperate attempts to save him, he died in the intensive care unit in the late afternoon.

