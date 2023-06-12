Silvio Berlusconi is dead. National mourning and state funeral in the Cathedral on Wednesday. LIVE

Tajani: “He has always looked to the future, Forza Italia will go on”

“Forza Italia will continue, because Silvio Berlusconi has always looked to the future. Our duty is to do what he dreamed of. We talked about projects and the European elections, there is no hypothesis that the party will disappear”. Berlusconi does not disappear, he looked to the future and we must build that future that he indicated to us”. Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said on the sidelines of Silvio Berlusconi’s commemoration at the Italian embassy in Washington during which he attended at half-mast the flag of Italy, the European Union and Ukraine.

“We will move forward, strengthened also by his ideas and proposals – added Tajani – There are no other leaders other than Berlusconi. We will work to support this government and to transform into reality all the dreams, even the most recent, that Berlusconi he had demonstrated. Forza Italia will be there and it will be Berlusconi’s Forza Italia. His name will remain and it will be the symbol of our political movement”.