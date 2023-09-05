School entrance slogans and the question of values?

Beloved Akki

The Ministry of National Education has always set a slogan for it at the beginning of each school season, choosing it knowingly and installing it carefully. It hopes to arouse the interest of all actors and through it and direct the efforts of all those involved to unite and cooperate in limiting profound educational manifestations, challenges and fundamental developments whose treatment will undoubtedly lead to a cure. Other obstructive phenomena that are linked to it in some way, and they establish all manifestations of disability and chronic and rampant tensions in the sector, and all of this will undoubtedly contribute to the clarity of vision and the accuracy of the means and standard indicators to achieve educational purposes, development goals and national cultural values ​​that we like it or not. With her current circumstances and daily routine, it has become as if she is ruthlessly assassinating her from her spaces and relentlessly uprooting her from all societal spaces?

Beautiful, then, is the policy of setting slogans that the Ministry has been putting in place, and the most beautiful of them is that these slogans and guiding landmarks have been carefully chosen and they are overflowing with all the meanings of education, realism, reform .. ambition, seriousness and success, and this is what the Ministry as a whole has succeeded to a great degree and stands on it with ease And the ease of every settler for its slogans, at least in recent years:

⦁ 2016: “Education and training are a responsibility for comprehensive development.”

⦁ 2017: “Access to school in a clean and safe environment.”

⦁ 2018: “Discipline is a bet of Mwatana School.”

⦁ 2019: “For a citizen and inclusive school.”

⦁ 2020: “For a renewed and fair school.”

⦁ 2021: “For a pioneering educational renaissance to improve the quality of education.”

⦁ 2022/2023/2024: “For a quality school for all.”

Education.. Training.. Qualification.. Citizenship.. Civil Behavior.. Safe Environment.. Inclusion and Equity.. Equal Opportunities.. School of Success, Partnership, and Openness.. Digitization, Rotation, and Quality.. To other good and profound slogans, but they are – with Regret – they remain mere slogans or almost, and they have not been able to convince anyone, even the fair authors, of anything of their positive impact on the ground, in which manifestations of educational deterioration and anxiety continue to spread at various levels and among various groups, for which they are not ashamed to put their real slogans in exchange for The fake slogans of the ministry, including:

⦁ “Crowd and have mercy,” expressing the unbearable phenomenon of overcrowding.

⦁ “Akr over traitorousness”, a mockery of dyeing sections during the “Hassad” era.

⦁ “Dar Luqman is still the same,” expressing the absence of anything new in the institution.

⦁ “The one who is in the head of the camel is in the head of the camel”, signing the memorandums and not applying them.

⦁ “Whoever wants to win the year is long”, establishing the students’ laziness, absence and flight

⦁ “Halima returned to her old habit,” surrendering to the spread of educational chaos.

Halima returned to her old habit, and the educational institution to its weakness and fragility in terms of equipment, management and achievement, so the question remains why the slogans of change and reform of the Ministry do not rain their clouds on the fields of institutions, so they water the drought and famine in their gardens, and the poverty and arrogance in their laboratories, and the fatigue and exhaustion of their teachers. And the overcrowding and riots in its classrooms, perhaps the noble aspiration of educational attainment will be truly facilitated and blossom abundantly, and be a medicine for wounds and a balm for joy for all? Rehabilitation, in what qualifies our upbringing, unemployment and emigration seemed to be the liver of their sky and disturbed their lives? Civil behavior, how does a youth embody it in an environment that provides its children with nothing but a lot of violent services? What does someone ask?”, And quality, where will a remote institution see it from, which is still its daily battle, how to secure for its students some transportation and accommodation, even if it is half fed and half an overnight stay, perhaps with a quarter of a crumb and half a bed.. hehehe?.

Dr. Abd al-Hadi Moftah says in the Journal of the World of Education, No. 19, p. 217: “There is a void and the educational curricula and programs are devoid of all real content, and this is not because of the absence of content, seriousness, and quality, but rather due to administrative procedures and organizational decisions that give priority to the form at the expense of the content.” , such as accelerating the pace of the quarterly completion of these programs due to legal and regulatory considerations rather than scientific and educational knowledge, which generates a sense of irresponsibility among educational actors, given that the only responsibility for which they are held accountable is the extent of their discipline and consistency with legal formalities »? Which school is this in which the teacher does not have the right to ijtihad in the era of participatory, decentralization, and field reality first, but are these values ​​and motives saturated with citizenship, integrity, and experience sufficient to intercede for him in that? Or are the rapporteurs always the ones who decide, and the executors are the ones who implement it, and in them all the failures and disasters of the public school and many of its inappropriate approaches, such as success below the threshold because of the school map, the financial cost of education, the killing of the spirit of struggle and unity in the sector, and other things that were the origin of the problem and that the rapporteurs deemed it permissible ?.

Thus, the doctor and the university researcher goes on recording a number of observations and questions about the values ​​that make us ashamed of the real evaluation of reform plans and revolve around their form rather than their essence? And with what values ​​do we acknowledge the weakness and absence of achieving basic competencies at various educational levels, then we dare as officials to console ourselves that we have not failed in Instead of colossal and even urgent efforts? And with what values ​​does the educator teacher surrender? As for the weak level of the students, he does not make an effort to renew, educate, and communicate, as if his motto had become “Say your word, take your salary, and walk”? Cheating, harassment, violence, breakage and addiction.. Even if failure and academic failure are their fate, they are proud of that.. “They are back, expelled, and fine”?, based on what they learned from their parents and the culture of society in which many have come to see that education, school, achievement and testimonials.. are just an empty hassle and a waste of time Without any benefit other than unemployment, stubbornness, alienation, consumerism, and secret immigration to the judiciary in the heights?

Our educational problems are before they are means and capabilities.. Spaces and memorandums.. Projects and budgets.. They are in general and fundamentally problems in visions, values ​​and people, and we cannot treat what is value with non-value approaches and carriers, in vain we try to deal with what is political (a value-based educational project societal) with what is economic, for example (loans and aid budgets)?, We cannot gain the belief and conviction of a rejecting person, rather his stance, mobilization, action, and behavior. It happens that this rejection and this resistance is visible or hidden, temporary or continuous. How much has the sector known of material increases after increases, which are necessary, but were they accompanied by successes or failures? The farce of “contracting” and the tragedy of “retirement” is the best answer, and their extracts from Al-Handazali Al-Murr Al-Farah are also the best answer: “3/4 of the primary level students do not master the basic competencies, which are reading, writing and arithmetic, and 13/100 of those who reach the level of obtaining the baccalaureate, and 5/100 Those who successfully complete university studies »? And in the absence of the values ​​of honesty, citizenship, seriousness, integrity, competence and creativity… can we wait for anything other than more of this mud? May God protect us and you.. May God protect the children and the nation.