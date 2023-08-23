Rudy Giuliani to Turn Himself In at Atlanta Jail Following Indictment Over Election Overturn Efforts

Rudy Giuliani Expected to Turn Himself In at Atlanta Jail Following Indictment

It is expected that Rudy Giuliani will turn himself in on Wednesday at an Atlanta jail after being indicted on charges related to efforts to overturn then-President Donald Trump’s defeat in the 2020 presidential election in Georgia. Last week, Giuliani, along with Trump and 17 others, was indicted by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis for engaging in a wide-ranging conspiracy to subvert the will of voters after Trump’s loss to Democrat Joe Biden in November 2020.

Giuliani, the former New York mayor, faces charges related to his work as Trump’s attorney after the general election. Despite the indictment, Giuliani expressed confidence and stated that he feels “very, very good” about standing up for the rights of all Americans. He emphasized his role as a United States attorney and stated that he has been fighting for justice since he began representing Trump.

Trump, who is the favorite in the 2024 Republican presidential primary, has announced plans to turn himself in at the Fulton County Jail on Thursday. His bail has been set at $200,000. Trump and his allies have criticized the investigation, labeling it as politically motivated. They have also been vocal critics of District Attorney Willis, who is a Democrat.

Giuliani also criticized the indictment of lawyers who had worked for Trump, arguing that it is politicizing the judicial system. He pointed out that some of the people charged are not well-known individuals and are “normal people who make a living.” Among those charged are David Shafer, former chair of the Georgia Republican Party, Cathy Latham, accused of participating in an election equipment violation in rural Coffee County and being one of 16 fake Trump voters, attorney John Eastman, who pushed a plan to keep Trump in power, and Scott Hall, a bail bondsman accused of participating in an election equipment violation in Coffee County.

The indictment has sparked controversy and debate, with Giuliani and Trump’s supporters claiming that it is an unfair targeting of those associated with the former president. They argue that the investigation is driven by political motives. However, District Attorney Willis maintains that the charges are a result of a thorough investigation into attempts to undermine the electoral process.

As the legal proceedings unfold, the nation awaits the developments in this high-profile case. The outcome could have significant implications for the future of Trump and his allies, as well as the perception of the electoral integrity in Georgia.

