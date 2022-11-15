The cry of a child who is agitated because she does not want to be visited is heartbreaking: “Just hold her still. They are never the problem, they are the adults.” Enock Rodrigue Emvolo he is in hospital, he has the hasty tone of someone who would only like to take care of their patients. He would have more important things to worry about: “I’m really bored, even talking about racism, insults, everything. Find another doctor, I had given my availability because they needed: now I don’t set foot there anymore. me this story is closed “. The outburst is bitter, but the mayor of the town Frame Baroffio is a pastry chef: “I asked him to stay, I promised him sweets every day. I convinced him.” So the afterthought.

November 15, 2022



Actually Baroffio, mayor of Fagnano Olona, near Varese, where there was a revolt against the black doctor, racist insults, protests on social media, he didn’t have to work hard: “I knew he wanted to stay. He knows that this is not a racist place and that only some idiot on social media is. And indeed he will stay: he will continue his studies in emergency medicine and will be a general practitioner. Or rather, the substitute, the owner will arrive in a few months. Of course, but he is embittered “. In fact, Dr. Emvolo is enthusiastic about the assignment but still disheartened by what he has read and heard: “Unacceptable. It is embarrassing that in 2022 we are faced with this, that we have to talk about this. It means that we have not understood anything. I am Cameroonian, arrived in Italy in 2005. I studied here. I graduated here. I work here. I save lives here “. The wound is great, those that a doctor cannot heal: “To save people, this is what we doctors do. And it is very ugly to feel insulted by the same ones you take care of, that you are willing to assist, to take care of. I shouldn’t say that, but I am very angry. I take care of everyone, of anyone in need. I have seen and heard everything, but no more racist insults. Absurd that you do not learn from your mistakes. I wish these people and their relatives to be well and not have need doctors. So they won’t have to choose him. “