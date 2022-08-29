Home News School, no Dad for positive pupils and no fever checks at the entrance
School, no Dad for positive pupils and no fever checks at the entrance

School, no Dad for positive pupils and no fever checks at the entrance

2) Does Covid monitoring remain?

Yes. In continuity with previous years, the activation of the monitoring system is confirmed to assess the impacts that the spread of the virus has on all levels of the education and training system. With a subsequent note, the educational institutions will be provided with the operating instructions for completing the survey which will be made available before the start of the lessons.

3) Is it necessary to update the Risk Assessment Document?

Starting from September 1, 2022, no special rules related to the SARS CoV 2 virus are envisaged for the school context. Therefore, in the light of the evolution of the epidemiological situation and the updating of the regulatory any change in the organization of work that is significant for the health and safety of workers. In this case, the Headmaster integrates the Risk and Interference Risk Assessment Document in collaboration with the head of the prevention and protection service.

4) Are there any checks on the state of health to access the school premises, for example measuring body temperature?

No, to access the school premises there is no form of preventive control by the educational institutions. But, if during the stay at school, the school staff or the child / pupil exhibits symptoms indicative of SARS CoV 2 infection he is hosted in the dedicated room or isolation area, specially prepared and, in the case of minors, parents must be notified The person concerned will reach his home and follow the instructions of the general practitioner / pediatrician, duly informed. By way of example, acute respiratory symptoms such as cough and cold with difficulty in breathing, vomiting (repeated episodes accompanied by malaise), diarrhea, loss of taste, loss of smell, severe headache are among the symptoms compatible with COVID 19

5) What are the formalities of competence of the headmaster regarding the adoption of mobile purification devices and fixed ventilation systems and minimum air quality standards?

As required by the Decree of the President of the Council of Ministers of 26 July 2022, “The school director requests the competent authorities (ASL and ARPA prevention departments) to carry out the preliminary activities of monitoring air quality and identifying the most effective solutions to be adopted in accordance with these guidelines “. On the basis of the results of the aforementioned activity, the school manager requests the owner of the building to take action to implement the necessary interventions, in accordance with the provisions of current legislation.

6) Can positive pupils follow school activity in the integrated digital teaching mode?

No. The special legislation for the school context linked to the SARS CoV 2 virus that allowed this method ceases to be effective with the conclusion of the 2021 2022 school year.

