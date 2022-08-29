The Napoli coach: “They have children close to them and they keep bringing up my mom. Every time here it’s always the same story.” And Osimhen also gets angry

Moments of tension at the final whistle of Fiorentina-Napoli. Luciano Spalletti approached the audience in the front rows of the Franchi and had a bad fight with a fan, despite the intervention of a steward.

“Let’s leave it alone – commented Spalletti – every time we play here the same happens. The public in Florence is incredibly rude. They have children around and they keep insulting. They tell me ‘your mom, your mom’. on the bench there are always rude professionals, always ready to offend “.

Anger after the final whistle also for Victor Osimhen, who with obvious gestures seemed to make an appointment outside the stadium to some fans. But in this case the teammates have kept the Nigerian away from the Florentine fans to avoid worse troubles.

THE MATCH — “We played – comments Spalletti – many long balls on Osimhen, only that he hardly recognizes the throws like this, he can’t find the space. We were not very good at freeing ourselves and finding the right passage in the construction from behind, we lost too many duels. Kvaratskhelia was a little below what he can do, he was stubborn and suffered some physicality and fatigue. But the ball he gives to Lozano can’t be wrong. ”

SUGGESTION CR7 — Inevitable a question on the hottest topic, the possible arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo in the operation that would bring Osimhen to Manchester. “I don’t have time to think about other things – Spalletti immediately glossed over – we play often and we train every day, I still have to get the team to work well. Since I arrived they have all been on the market and you watch what happens. I believe that if a team offers 100 million for someone, it is difficult not to consider such a proposal. Petagna left and Simeone arrived, Mertens left and Raspadori arrived. Fabian Ruiz has never been seen so far and instead of him there is Ndombelé, Kvaratskhelia has taken the place of Insigne and so on: this is to say that numerically we are always the same. Raspadori? He entered well, he created movements that allowed us to find him free on the trocar. He was unlucky in a couple of conclusions. “ See also Premier League-Aubameyang scores Lacazette's goal to tie Arsenal 2-2 to Crystal Palace

August 28, 2022 (change August 28, 2022 | 23:34)

