School Security Guard Injured in Shooting at High School Football Game in New York

School Security Guard Injured in Shooting Outside High School Football Game

Utica, NY – A school security guard was injured during a shooting incident outside Proctor High School in central New York on Saturday afternoon. Authorities reported that the guard was attempting to break up a fight in the parking lot when shots were fired, hitting the guard in the head.

The security guard, whose identity has not been disclosed, was rushed to the hospital in critical condition but is now in stable condition, according to police reports. Utica, where the incident occurred, is located approximately 89 miles east of Syracuse.

The incident took place around 4 p.m., just as the football game between Proctor High School and Binghamton High School was in its final moments. As the fight broke out in the parking lot outside the stadium, at least two school security employees intervened to stop the altercation. It was during this confrontation that gunshots were fired, ultimately striking the guard. Thankfully, no other individuals were injured.

Law enforcement authorities have launched a comprehensive investigation into the incident. As of now, no arrests have been made. The motive behind the shooting remains unknown.

In response to the incident, school officials have canceled on-campus activities for Sunday and after-school activities for Monday. They have also arranged counseling services for students and staff who may require support.

The safety and well-being of students and staff remain a top priority for the school administration. They are closely collaborating with law enforcement agencies to ensure a safe and secure environment for all individuals associated with Proctor High School.

The community is distraught by the incident, which serves as a stark reminder of the ongoing challenges faced by schools across the country in maintaining adequate security measures. Discussions regarding enhanced security protocols and the prevention of violence in schools are likely to gain momentum following this unfortunate incident.

The investigation is ongoing, and authorities are urging anyone with information about the incident to come forward. Updates on the case will be shared as soon as they become available.

