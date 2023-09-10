Home » Euro 2024 qualification – video reviews and results of matches on September 10
Euro 2024 qualification – video reviews and results of matches on September 10

Euro 2024 qualification – video reviews and results of matches on September 10

On Sunday, September 10, within the framework of the 6th qualifying round of Euro-2024, in which Ukraine will compete with Italy, nine matches were held in four groups.

Euro 2024 qualification. 6th round

Group C

Ireland — Netherlands — 1:2 (Aida, 4, from the penalty – Gakpo, 19, from the penalty, Weghorst, 56).

Ronald Koeman’s wards, despite the quickly missed penalty kick, were able to celebrate the victory at the Aviva Arena in Dublin. By the way, the last time the Dutch beat Ireland in an official match was in 1995.

Greece – Gibraltar – 5:0 (Pelkas, 9, Mavropanos, 23, 83, Mazouras, 70, 90+1).

Position of the teams: France — 15 points (5 matches); 2. The Netherlands — 9 (4); 3. Greece — 9 (5); 4. Ireland — 3 (5); 5. Gibraltar — 0 (5).

Group E

Albania — Poland — 2:0 (Asani, 37, Daku, 62).

The once formidable Poland is downright feverish in the current selection cycle. A defeat by Moldova, a difficult victory over the Faroes and now the fiasco of Lewandowski and company on the field of Albania, to which Kadra has not lost since the distant 1953. Up to 70 years!

Faroe Islands — Moldova — 0:1 (Hands, 53).

After a sensational victory over Poland in Chisinau (3:2), the Moldovans, with defender “Karpat” Baboglo, took three points away from the distant Faroe Islands.

Position of the teams: 1. Albania — 10 (5); 2. Czech Republic — 8 (4); 3. Moldova — 8 (5); 3. Poland — 6 (5); 5. Faroes — 1 (5).

Group G

Montenegro — Bulgaria — 2:1 (Savic, 45+1, Jovetych, 90+6 — Borukov, 79). Vujacic (Montenegro) was sent off in the 59th minute, and Despodov (Bulgaria) missed a penalty in the 61st minute.

The football God returned the debt to the Montenegrins, who in the last round at the 90th + 4th minute lost the victory on the field of the Lithuanians. In the game against the Bulgarians, the home team, remaining in the minority, not only did not allow the guests to take a penalty, but also managed to score three points in stoppage time.

Lithuania — Serbia — 1:3 (Paulauskas, 45+1 — Mitrovich, 23, 32, 43).

The victory for the guests in Kaunas was brought by a hat-trick of the best scorer in the history of the Serbian national team, forward Mitrovic, who moved from Fulham to Al-Hilal from Saudi Arabia in the summer for 50 million euros.

Position of the teams: 1. Hungary — 10 (4); 2. Serbia — 10 (5); 3. Montenegro — 8 (5); 4. Bulgaria — 2 (5); 5. Lithuania — 2 (5).

Group N

Kazakhstan — Northern Ireland — 1:0 (Samorodov, 27).

Finland – Denmark – 0:1 (Heiberg, 86).

San Marino — Slovenia — 0:4 (Vipotnik, 4, Mlakar, 16, Lovrych, 61, Kornicnik, 67).

Position of the teams: 1. Denmark — 13; 2. Slovenia — 13; 3. Finland — 12; 4. Kazakhstan — 12; 5. Northern Ireland — 3; 6. San Marino — 0.

On Monday, September 11, the qualifiers for Euro-2024 will be played by: group D — Armenia — Croatia, Latvia — Wales; group J — Portugal — Luxembourg, Iceland — Bosnia and Herzegovina, Slovakia — Liechtenstein.

Earlier, “FACTS” reported that the Ukrainian national team took points away from the English team in the qualifying match of the European Championship.

