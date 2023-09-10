consciously shopping for clothes without temptations – Eline Rey

In my new opinion piece about Vinted, I came to the conclusion that our own behavior makes the platform sustainable or not. Second-hand platforms are a great facilitator to combat clothing waste, but at the same time they can also stimulate purchasing hunger. That’s why I present you with a handful of practical tips for using Vinted smartly. So you can maintain the balance between great clothing finds and unnecessary impulse purchases.

Vinted tips for when you buy yourself

Do wardrobe planning. Take a critical look at what you already have and consider how new items fit into your existing wardrobe. Or not. This helps you make targeted purchases that really suit your needs (and style).

Create a wish list. Before you go shopping, make a list of clothing items that you really need (for yourself, for your children, etc.). This helps you stay focused and avoid impulsive purchases.

Determine your budget in advance. It is also best to determine a realistic budget before entering your search query on Vinted. Because the incentives of the platform and the feeling of exclusivity can blur your own financial boundaries.

Check if there is a local option. Today it’s made damn easy for you: from behind your smartphone screen, lounging on the couch, you can start shopping. Don’t forget that there is also a local and physical second-hand offer. Maybe even with family or friends. It’s nice if you consider this option first.

Use filters and searches. Okay, now you can use the application ;-). Use the filters to specifically search for the items you need. This saves time and helps avoid being distracted by other tempting offers.

Doubt? Sleep on it. Hesitation usually indicates that it is better not to make the purchase. Take some distance and at least sleep on it.

Check the quality or ask for more information. Pay due attention to the condition of the item, materials and sales information. There is so much clothing from fast fashion chains on the platform that the quality certainly raises questions. Dare to be critical and do not hesitate to ask the seller for additional information or images.

Are you sensitive to purchasing impulses? Set a limit. Knowing your sensitivities is already a small victory. Set the maximum number of items you want to purchase in advance. If necessary per month. This helps you control your purchases and prevent overconsumption. Vinted tips for when you sell

Ask yourself if there is another, better destination. Before you throw yourself into Vinted, ask yourself if there is a better destination than Vinted. Even if it only concerns part of your clothing. It is still better to consider local options than to give your clothes a second life in, say, France or Spain. This requires both packaging and transport.

Provide honest descriptions. In addition to being detailed, be honest in the descriptions of the items you sell. Please include any defects or wear and tear to avoid disappointment for the buyer and to give them a realistic idea of ​​what to expect.

Quality over quantity. Here too, honesty lasts the longest. Only sell items that are still in good condition. Choose quality over quantity, and only offer items that you would enjoy if you bought them. This way you contribute directly to it

Take clear photos. That may go without saying, but it is not always the case. Provide clear and well-lit photos of the items. Preferably photographed in daylight. This gives potential buyers a clear idea of ​​the condition and the garment itself.

Choose fair prices. Am I being honest again? The goal is not to ask for the highest possible price, but to offer a reasonable price that satisfies both you and the buyer. Don’t sell at rock bottom prices either, because then you encourage overconsumption.

Reuse boxes and packaging. To reduce the use of disposable packaging, choose only reusable bags or cardboard boxes for your second-hand sales.

If you really want to make a difference, provide information about maintenance. Provide tips on how the buyer can best maintain the item to extend its life. This encourages further care of your precious garment.

Consider donation. It’s common: you post a series of clothes on Vinted, but some remain unsold. For months. At some point, consider donating your clothes to charity instead of throwing them away or letting them hang in your wardrobe. What you think about Vinted

I asked about the use and experiences of my community via Instagram and there were some nice responses. Since we are all individuals with different habits, values ​​and missions, I find it enlightening to show you a selection from the comments. Be inspired by your fellow man:

“I sell on a regular basis but rarely buy. I sell, but try to get a fair price and not give in to the ‘I-want-to-buy-an-expensive-brand-for-a-fraction-of-the-asking-price’ people. You notice that the culture on Vinted is not really okay either, because people want to pay as little as possible so they can buy a lot. I rarely, if ever, buy because I’m afraid it won’t fit and I’ll have to sell it myself. If I were to buy something, I choose shoes from brands that I know the sizes of.” – @marie.jolie

“I sell and buy via vinted. I sell and buy interiors via marketplace. I just bought a ‘new’ cupboard for the store via marketplace. I search very specifically and consciously for something. For example, white jeans or black jacket or rattan wardrobe. Something missing from my wardrobe or replacing something that broke. I could put more energy into sales.” – @purpose.accessories

“Nice! And it’s great that you’re investigating it. I occasionally buy and sell on Vinted. Advantage: you can search specifically for your item. Many search functions. I find the disadvantages: sometimes a bit of a hassle for a casual person like me. And it’s chock full of horrible brands like Shein etc, something like that is never sustainable for me, not even second hand. Also many sellers / buyers from abroad, it would be nicer if it was just the Netherlands – Belgium. It doesn’t feel sustainable if you have to send something to Spain.” – @studionest.be

“Fascinating!!! I occasionally sell on Vinted and buy regularly, but never impulsively… (sometimes I am too late and it is sold, but yes) I also search very specifically via the search bar for things that I ‘need’” – @sabsjulie

