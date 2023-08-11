Brain Bridge Festival – Peuerbach – Tag 2 – Festival Review

Event: Brain Bridge Festival, Peuerbach, Upper Austria – Day 2

Bands: Sunstain, Yellow Bag, One last Glance, Vertilizar, Pornthegore

Ticket: Day ticket € 25,- / weekend ticket € 45,-

Genre: Hard Rock / Metal

The day after

The cheap and apparently good beer has not failed to have an effect. You get hungover the next morning for early shopping Tin Bradla HERE awakened. The local brass band gives, among other things, their interpretations of Rammstein, Liquid and Abba to the best. In between, the singer enters the local Ukrainian by choice Pornthegore the stage for the most beautiful Breathless Version to grunt that you can somehow imagine. In addition, a keg was tapped by the deputy mayor, so that there was also free beer for everyone present. The joy was so great that it didn’t matter that it had rained well the night before and the campsite was now mostly mud, over which you could already see various cars sliding in the morning. More on that towards the end.

The afternoon program also proved to be entertaining. Both Brain Bridge Games the best of the best of the best teams competed against each other in four spectacular disciplines in order to earn not only fame and honor but also very considerable prizes in kind. These were distributed during the award ceremony with a little delay before the bands continued in the evening.

MORE BANDS!!!

This time we started Sunstain HERE with their mixture of stoner rock and grunge, which was really well received and was fun by the audience, which was a bit decimated compared to the day before due to the weather. After this first warm-up round, it was with the thrash metalers from Yellow Bags HERE then loud and fast again. At this point the rain stopped again, while the infield slowly but surely filled up, which probably also speaks for the band. Very decent show that you can treat yourself to a second time.

Set the golden middle of the evening One Last Glance HERE who prepared to dismantle the infield with their energetic show. And that was largely successful. The audience was encouraged to join in again and again and went along well with it. Contrary to a few expectations, a few visitors still came to the stage, who were not deterred by the weather, so that at the Saturday headliner vertilizar HERE the mail went off completely. The extra-long set, consisting of a mixture of old classics and new songs from the future album, can be described as a highlight in a nutshell. You could definitely see here why the band has been an integral part of the Austrian scene and beyond for years.

Bedtime sweets and conclusion

That leaves the Late Night Act. Pornthegore HIER from Romania – possibly the worst porn goregrind band in the world – were allowed to close the festival and send the people to their tents or home. It’s hard to find words for the show. You just have to have experienced it. Far away from any youth ratings or political correctness, the boys did their thing and burned off a more than worthy fireworks at the end. There were actually fireworks at the end.

So that was that Brain Bridge Festival 2023. In summary, it can be said that the location is great, bands that range from good to great throughout, friendly and competent festival staff and more than fair pricing. One notices that this festival is a matter close to the heart of those responsible, who have inhaled the underground with every fiber of their body and who are happy if at least the result is not too great a loss. In addition, there is the extremely family atmosphere between the visitors.

A muddy affair

After I decided to drive home after the last band, I quickly found out that the small city car doesn’t get along so well with muddy fields. Fortunately, provisions were made here as well, so that within a very short time a tractor was ready to pull me from the field.

It must be particularly praised here that my colleague, despite my probably provocative ignorance – I’m the kind of driver who answers “a red one” when asked which car I drive – was always friendly and helpful… and now I know what to do do is if I have to be towed again. So in addition to the great weekend, I also learned something for life, but I digress – this mini festival in the pampas was also well prepared for this case. One can only take one’s hat off to what was set up here with the least resources. We will definitely see each other again at the Brain Bridge Festival 2024.

