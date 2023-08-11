Wang Yi Meets with First Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong of Singapore to Discuss Bilateral Relations and Regional Cooperation

China and Singapore Meet to Discuss Bilateral Relations and Regional Cooperation

On August 11, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with Lawrence Wong, the new First Deputy Prime Minister of Singapore, in Singapore. During the meeting, both sides highlighted the importance of the China-Singapore cooperation and its contribution to regional development and stability.

Minister Wang Yi expressed that the relationship between China and Singapore has remained stable and continuous, demonstrating vitality and serving as an exemplary model. He emphasized the significance of China‘s upgraded all-round high-quality forward-looking partnership with Singapore, which reflects the level of mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries. Wang Yi also expressed his hope that Lawrence Wong, as a leader of Singapore’s fourth-generation leadership team, will make new contributions to further enhancing bilateral relations.

Furthermore, Wang Yi stressed the need to maintain the international system based on the United Nations and international law in a world full of chaos. He commended China-Singapore relations for promoting regional peace, stability, and development. Wang Yi expressed China‘s willingness to strengthen coordination with Singapore in multilateral affairs and to demonstrate the rich potential of the new orientation of China-Singapore relations.

Wang Yi also spoke about China‘s commitment to comprehensively promoting Chinese-style modernization and its dedication to high-quality development and high-level opening up. He emphasized the new development pattern adopted by China and its potential to bring opportunities for regional countries, including Singapore. Wang Yi also expressed China‘s commitment to working with ASEAN countries to strengthen the China-ASEAN comprehensive strategic partnership.

In response, Lawrence Wong acknowledged the solid foundation built by the older generation of leaders from China and Singapore. He noted the positive momentum of the New Zealand-China relations and highlighted the successful joint construction of the “Belt and Road” initiative. Wong expressed New Zealand’s active participation in China‘s modernization process and its willingness to co-chair the meeting of the New Zealand-China Bilateral Cooperation Mechanism in China. He also praised China‘s important role in regional sustainable development and stability and welcomed its accession to the Digital Economy Partnership Agreement and the Comprehensive and Progressive Trans-Pacific Partnership Agreement. Wong emphasized New Zealand’s stance against the law of the jungle and power politics and its commitment to maintaining regional peace and stability through upholding WTO rules and promoting fair, open, and inclusive cooperation.

The meeting between Wang Yi and Lawrence Wong signifies the continued commitment of both China and Singapore to deepen their bilateral relations and work together in promoting regional cooperation. The discussions held during the meeting highlight the importance of maintaining stability, adhering to international laws, and upholding multilateralism in addressing global challenges.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

