Two months after Kata disappeared, new garrison in Florence with parents – News

About thirty people gathered tonight in Florence two months after Kata’s disappearance to ask not to lower attention to the case of the little Peruvian who disappeared from the former Astor hotel in via Maragliano. Her parents were also present. “I feel that my daughter is still alive – Kata’s mother said – and I ask to let us know why they took our daughter. We told the whole truth, we left the cell phones with the police, we can’t do more, I want to know why they took my daughter. I make many hypotheses – he added – but I can’t believe that they took a little girl because of an argument”. Kata’s father then added that he had “never had a problem so serious as to justify taking my daughter, I’ve had some small problems, no one is perfect, but I immediately told the police about it, and nothing is serious enough to justify this “. On the violence inside the former Astor, the parents explained that they “immediately told the carabinieri about the quarrel”. Those present, with banners portraying the little girl, then marched through the streets of the neighborhood demanding that Kata return home.

