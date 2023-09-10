will it debut on November 15th in China? • Techzilla

In November 2022, OPPO unveiled his OPPO A1 Pro smartphone in Chinaa, a device that has aroused considerable interest among technology enthusiasts. However, the news doesn’t stop there, as a promising tease recently surfaced regarding an upcoming OPPO A-series phone with the model number PGJ110. Images of this mysterious device were traced within the database of China‘s TENAA certification site, further fueling curiosity.

According to a recent post on Weibo, the well-known Chinese leaker Digital Chat Stationn has shed new light on this enigmatic proposal from OPPO, revealing that the device will debut with the name OPPO A2 Pro. This revelation was accompanied by the long-awaited launch date.

The official launch ofThe OPPO A2 Pro is expected to release on September 15th in China, a date that will soon be confirmed directly by the brand, as anticipated by the reliable Digital Chat Station. However, what attracts the most attention are the technical specifications of the device, which have been partially revealed.

The OPPO A2 Pro should show up with a 6.7-inch OLED panel, featuring curved edges that promise an immersive viewing experience. The Full HD+ resolution and the rate of 120Hz refresh they will offer a sharp image and uncompromising smoothness. Furthermore, regarding security, the device will integrate a fingerprint sensor under the display, a solution always appreciated for its convenience and reliability.

At the moment, we do not have detailed information on the processor that will give life all’OPPO A2 Pro, but the leaker revealed that the phone will be equipped with 12 GB of RAM and a generous 512 GB internal storage capacity. The battery, come on 5.000mAhpromises good battery life, but information regarding fast charging capabilities and camera specifications still remains a mystery.

Furthermore, it is worth noting that OPPO has a launch event in store where several products are expected, including the highly anticipated OPPO Find N3, the Pad Air 2 tablet, the TWS Enco X3 earphones and the new ColorOS 14 interface. Initially, it was assumed that this event would be held in October. However, an interesting note from the leaker suggests that the Find N3 announcement could coincide with the arrival of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, also expected in October. Consequently, it is likely that the launch event of the Find N3 will be scheduled for the same month, promising a very interesting period for technology enthusiasts and fans of the OPPO brand. Stay tuned for more updates on this exciting development in the world of smartphones.

