Apple is raising iCloud prices in many countries

By Adrian Mühlroth | Jun 28, 2023 1:07 p.m

Apple has raised iCloud subscription prices in several countries. In some cases, the costs increase by up to 50 percent.

Since Monday, Apple has been charging more money for iCloud+ subscription options in many countries around the world. European customers are particularly affected.

iCloud price increase mainly hits European countries

On June 26, 2023, Apple adjusted the pricing structure for iCloud+, the paid version of iCloud. The company only offers 5 gigabytes of free iCloud storage. If you need more, for example to upload photos to the cloud, you have to subscribe to iCloud+. This is available in three tiers: 50 gigabytes, 200 gigabytes and 2 terabytes.

In Europe, Denmark, Iceland, Norway, Poland, Romania, Sweden, Turkey and the UK are affected by the change. The price increase is particularly noticeable in Turkey. Apple is now charging 50 percent more money for all three subscription levels:

‌iCloud‌+ (Turkey)Old priceNew price50 GB6.49 Turkish lira per month12.99 TL (0.45 euro) per month200 GB19.99 TL per month39.99 TL (1.40 euro) per month2 TB64.99 TL per month129, 99 TL (4.55 euros) per month

Compared to other countries, customers in Turkey still pay relatively little even after the change. The price increase in the UK is therefore probably more decisive for the euro zone. So far, the iCloud+ subscription has been somewhat cheaper here than in other Western European countries. After the adjustment, however, the costs are now higher than in the euro zone:

‌iCloud‌+ (UK)Old priceNew price£50GB£0.79 per month£0.99 (£1.15) per monthGB200GB£2.49 (£2.89) per month£2.99 (3, 47 euros) per month2 TB6.99 (8.11 euros) per month8.99 (10.43 euros) per month

In addition to the above countries, Apple has also implemented the iCloud price increase for the following countries:

Brazil Colombia Peru Egypt Saudi Arabia South Africa Tanzania UAE Kazakhstan Malaysia Singapore Vietnam

Is there a price increase for iCloud in Germany as well?

The costs in the euro zone are uniform. A price increase would therefore affect many other countries in addition to Germany. Current prices have been stable for many years:

50GB: €0.99 200GB: €2.99 2TB: €9.99

But above all the now higher prices in the UK could be a sign of an impending price adjustment in the euro zone. TECHBOOK has asked Apple for clarification on this.

