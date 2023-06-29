Home » Apple is raising iCloud prices in many countries
Technology

Apple is raising iCloud prices in many countries

by admin
Apple is raising iCloud prices in many countries

By Adrian Mühlroth | Jun 28, 2023 1:07 p.m

Apple has raised iCloud subscription prices in several countries. In some cases, the costs increase by up to 50 percent.

Since Monday, Apple has been charging more money for iCloud+ subscription options in many countries around the world. European customers are particularly affected.

iCloud price increase mainly hits European countries

On June 26, 2023, Apple adjusted the pricing structure for iCloud+, the paid version of iCloud. The company only offers 5 gigabytes of free iCloud storage. If you need more, for example to upload photos to the cloud, you have to subscribe to iCloud+. This is available in three tiers: 50 gigabytes, 200 gigabytes and 2 terabytes.

In Europe, Denmark, Iceland, Norway, Poland, Romania, Sweden, Turkey and the UK are affected by the change. The price increase is particularly noticeable in Turkey. Apple is now charging 50 percent more money for all three subscription levels:

‌iCloud‌+ (Turkey)Old priceNew price50 GB6.49 Turkish lira per month12.99 TL (0.45 euro) per month200 GB19.99 TL per month39.99 TL (1.40 euro) per month2 TB64.99 TL per month129, 99 TL (4.55 euros) per month

Compared to other countries, customers in Turkey still pay relatively little even after the change. The price increase in the UK is therefore probably more decisive for the euro zone. So far, the iCloud+ subscription has been somewhat cheaper here than in other Western European countries. After the adjustment, however, the costs are now higher than in the euro zone:

‌iCloud‌+ (UK)Old priceNew price£50GB£0.79 per month£0.99 (£1.15) per monthGB200GB£2.49 (£2.89) per month£2.99 (3, 47 euros) per month2 TB6.99 (8.11 euros) per month8.99 (10.43 euros) per month

See also  Hogwarts Legacy console download size is 76-80 GB

In addition to the above countries, Apple has also implemented the iCloud price increase for the following countries:

Brazil Colombia Peru Egypt Saudi Arabia South Africa Tanzania UAE Kazakhstan Malaysia Singapore Vietnam

Is there a price increase for iCloud in Germany as well?

The costs in the euro zone are uniform. A price increase would therefore affect many other countries in addition to Germany. Current prices have been stable for many years:

50GB: €0.99 200GB: €2.99 2TB: €9.99

But above all the now higher prices in the UK could be a sign of an impending price adjustment in the euro zone. TECHBOOK has asked Apple for clarification on this.

Those

You may also like

Bit.Trip Rerunner Announces 150+ New Levels

Neu im Juli 2023 bei Disney Plus: “How...

Sony Accidentally Leaked Trade Secrets Using Sharpnote Pens...

Smartphone insider tip with a 15 GB tariff...

Pikmin 4 Preview: Can Nintendo Continue Its Incredible...

Nuclear fusion: ITER in trouble, laser fusion instead...

one billion euros in sales of reconditioned…

Onmetaverse Summit, news for businesses at Fiera Milano

The Vatican publishes the ethics manual of artificial...

Apple Pay & Wallet Malfunction Resolved: THIS issue...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy