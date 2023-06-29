meeting with Daniel Scioli and summit with Sergio Massa

In the morning the national cabinet convened by Agustín Rossi and chaired by the president Alberto Fernandezand with the presence of Sergio Massathe presidential candidate of the list “of unity and consensus” of the majority sectors of Unión por la Patria.

The centrality of the Casa Rosada in the ruling party did not last long: hours later, Cristina Kirchner grabbed the spotlight. He first gathered Massa in his office, Maximus, Peter’s Wado y Axel Kicillofand then held a one-on-one meeting with Daniel Scioli. The meeting with the ambassador was confirmed by the vice president, while the other meeting was kept in reserve.

“The meeting was alone”, a source linked to the Brazilian ambassador confirmed to this medium at five in the afternoon, in what was a first for this medium. “On Sunday they had talked by phone and agreed to see each other today,” added the same source. Scioli entered the Senate building shortly after 4:55 p.m.

Ten minutes later he left the Wado de Pedro building, without informing who he had met with. At that time, the truck that Massa uses was parked in front of the Senate, it surrounded the Congress until the door of Deputies, from where the Minister of Economy and presidential candidate came out.

At 6:29 p.m., Cristina Kirchner confirmed the meeting with Scioli, with a picture of the two of them in the Senate office: “Just in my office in the Senate together with Daniel Scioli, Argentine ambassador in Brazil. We have known each other for a long time… To be more precise, since 1997, when we were both National Deputies. We talk a lot, honestly and with the usual respect. He told me that his vocation is to help and collaborate as one more comrade, and he made me very happy when he told me that tomorrow Sergio Massa, the Minister of Economy, will receive him to address issues related to the Argentina-Brazil bilateral relationship. . To continue working, which is what must be done, ”wrote the vice president on her Twitter account.

On the other hand, there was no official information about the summit that took place before, between the vice president, Massa, Máximo, De Pedro and the governor of Buenos Aires. Scioli’s visit to Cristina Kirchner ended up aligning the ambassador in Brazil behind the consensus formula of Union for the Fatherland that the governors demanded, the CGT requested and the vice president endorsed, and also Alberto Fernández.

The background of Daniel Scioli’s resignation from his candidacy

It was not easy for Scioli to abandon the presidential race last Friday afternoon, when they called him to tell him that the governors, Cristina Kirchner and the president had agreed “a drive list”, headed by Massa. “Rossi was proposed by Máximo, from La Cámpora,” Cristina Kirchner pointed out last Monday, in the act that she shared with Massa for the repatriation of the plane that was used in “the flights of death” of the last dictatorship.

That day the vice president said that she had called Scioli on Sunday night and did not say more. Scioli made it known that she called “it was a caress to the soul”. But something else transpired -and very serious-: in the agreement reached by the different sectors, Scioli was on the list of national deputies of the Province of Buenos Aires, but his place ended up being occupied by santiago cafiero. The ex-governor did not confirm or deny the version that spoke of “betrayal” on the part of Albertism.

Without rancor, and “with optimism” as he often says, the ambassador in Brazil accompanied Alberto Fernández on Monday in the visit he made to Lula da Silva in Brasilia, today he was photographed with Cristina Kirchner and tomorrow he will meet with Sergio Massa.

The tension between Alberto Fernández and Cristina Kirchner continues

The vice president was very critical of Alberto Fernández and his ministers Victoria Toulouse Peace y coffee, who were located second and fifth in the list of Union for the Homeland of the province of Buenos Aires. He blamed the president for “the most important parliamentary defeat of the democracy of Peronism”, in reference to 2021, and for forcing an internal one that no important sector of the ruling party endorsed until the last moment.

“It was a very good meeting,” Scioli said of his reunion with Cristina Kirchner, whom he praised for her “high sense of responsibility.”

Casa Rosada released an image in the morning with Alberto Fernández flanked by Massa and Rossi, going to the cabinet meeting. “In the last leg of the government, the President urged to strengthen all aspects concerning the managementRossi said.

“United for the homeland, we share a new meeting of the national Cabinet. Working for the present and the future of Argentina is the way to continue growing”, the President published on Twitter. He transcended that all the ministers applauded Massa and Rossithe presidential candidates of Unión por la Patria.





