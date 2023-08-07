Schwerin: Divers free Lake Lankow from garbage | > – News

Status: 07.08.2023 06:48 a.m

Divers from the state police are on duty in Lake Lankow in Schwerin on Monday. The lake should be cleared of garbage. The six special forces of the technical unit of the state police usually search for missing persons, stolen goods or evidence in their nationwide operations. For this they train regularly in the lakes in Schwerin. Now the police have agreed to cooperate with the city. During their training courses, the divers bring garbage from the lake up with them. The city of Schwerin takes care of the disposal. What the divers will find is open – from shopping carts to bicycles to e-scooters, everything is possible, according to a police spokesman.

