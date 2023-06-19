Science and Technology Empower Development Shaanxi Mobile Makes a Wonderful Appearance at Western Digital Economy Expo – Xinhua English.news.cn

From June 16th to 18th, the 4th Western Digital Economy Expo with the theme of “Data Engine Drives the Future” was held in Xi’an Linkong Convention and Exhibition Center.

As a senior strategic partner of this Expo, Shaanxi Mobile participated in many forums on intelligent network connection, smart city, and digital empowerment of national aviation hub construction and development, and signed several strategic cooperation agreements.

Among them, at the “Internet Xixian Smart Future” Intelligent Internet Forum co-hosted by the Management Committee of Xixian New Area and Shaanxi Mobile, the two parties signed a strategic cooperation agreement and jointly initiated the construction of the Western Intelligent Internet Network with 21 companies. One City Initiative.

According to the strategic cooperation agreement, the two parties will carry out in-depth development in the fields of new information infrastructure construction, digital government, information security, Qinchuangyun, Internet of Vehicles, Internet of Things, etc. Cooperation will help build a smart city system featuring “digitalization, networking, and intelligence”, promote 5G integration and innovative applications, and create a new engine for Xixian’s economic development.

Shaanxi Mobile will increase investment in the construction of basic networks and computing power networks in Xixian New District, and empower the coordinated development of vehicles and roads with network and IT capabilities; actively leverage the industrial ecological advantages of China Mobile Industry Alliance and research institutes to build Xixian Internet of Vehicles A national-level pilot zone, setting up an industrial benchmark; increasing joint innovation investment, relying on the “Qin Chuangyuan” innovation-driven platform system, and increasing industry-university-research cooperation.

At the Expo site, Shaanxi Mobile exhibited benchmark applications for the transformation and upgrading of the digital intelligence-enabled automobile industry, and cutting-edge technology products such as unmanned buses attracted a lot of attention. In addition, the Smart City Development Forum hosted by Shaanxi Mobile Xi’an Branch, “Science and Technology Empowers Development, Digital Lights up Xi’an”, exhibited a number of typical application results of Shaanxi Mobile for smart city construction, demonstrating China Mobile’s contribution to the modernization of social governance digital capabilities. (Zhao Yi)

