The accident in Corso Mazzini, a stone’s throw from the center. The scooter was leaving via Liberali.

MONTEBELLUNA. Still a dead man on the road in the Marca. Around 18.30 the accident in Montebelluna. The scooter, driven by a man, came out of via Liberali, and was hit by a Mercedes that was proceeding along Corso Mazzini towards the city center.

A very violent impact. The scooter was dragged forward for about thirty meters. Ending up against a lamppost. The conditions of the man who drove the scooter immediately appeared very serious.

An ambulance and a car rushed to the scene. But when the medical staff arrived on the scene, they had to report his death.