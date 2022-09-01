Jannik starts very strong, slows down in the second set, then levels up and goes to close 6-4 7-6 (8) 6-2. Find the winner between Dimitrov and Nakashima

The third round operation is completed. Jannik Sinner, although not very brilliant, passes the round against the American Eubanks, tall man coming from the qualifiers, finishing in three sets 6-4 7-6 (8) 6-2 and waiting for the winner of the match between Grigor Dimitrov and Brendon Nakashima on the road of an eighth final that could be yet another challenge with Hubert Hurkacz. “The key was the second set – he analyzed the South Tyrolean -, we both spent a lot on a mental level. I’m very proud of myself, because then I was good at making the break in the third. It was a very different match from the match. first round “.

The match — Sinner got off to a great start in the first set, putting the world number 145, a product of college tennis, in difficulty. The pupil of Vagnozzi and Cahill climbed up to 5-1 with three set points available before having an empty pass that allowed the rival to get down to 5-4. In the end Sinner won it 6-4 but in the second set there was more balance up to the tie break, conquered by the red from Sesto Pusteria for 10-8. End of the broadcasts, however, because in the third Jannik was good at leveling up, snatching the joke from Eubanks in the 4th game and closing with a beautiful straight passer-by on the match point. See also The International Skating Federation responded to Yuzuru Hanyu's 4A jump: insufficient rotation, not recognized

Energy saving — After the fatigue of the five sets on his debut against Altmaier, where Sinner had a fluctuating trend with a few too many empty passes that risked sinking him, this time the South Tyrolean did not waste precious energy as coach Simone Vagnozzi had asked. “We must save energy – said the coach on the eve – because it is very hot and there is great humidity”. Now a day of rest before the third round: “Training, sleep, and a few games of cards – explains Jannik -. I prefer to rest and not do anything tiring because three out of five matches can be heavy”.

September 1, 2022 (change September 1, 2022 | 21:27)

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

