After a year of historic growth, Sebastián Yatra (@SebastianYatra), the multi-platinum artist, composer, director, debuts the year with an electronic and energetic new single “Una Noche Sin Pensar”.

With the stellar participation of the renowned Spanish actress Milenia Smit, and under the direction of Joaquín Cambre, the music video highlights the concept envisioned by Yatra. In the video clip, the couple remembers an incredible night together and thinks about everything that could have been –look it here!

The art of the single is an incredible painting by artist Marta de la Fuente, who talks about her inspiration behind this piece:

“I was inspired by an amazing moment in the video where Milena and Sebastian hug each other in the sea covered in a beautiful neon pink light. A powerful composition that I was able to perfect with patience, using acrylic on a 100×100 canvas”.

The new year starts off strong for Yatra who leads the number of nominations at Premio Lo Nuestro 2023, the longest-running Latino awards ceremony, achieving a total of 10 nominations in categories such as:

“Artist of the Year”, “Song of the Year”, “Album of the Year”, “Tour of the Year”, “Pop Male Artist of the Year”, “Pop Song of the Year”, “Pop Collaboration of the Year”, “Pop Song- Urbana of the Year”, “Pop-Ballad Song of the Year”, and “Pop Album of the Year”.

These awards come after being recognized for being on the shortlist for an Oscar for Yatra’s collaboration with Rita Wilson on the song “Til You’re Home” from Tom Hank’s A Man Called Otto. The artist also performed a duet with Rita Wilson at the MusiCares ‘Person of the Year’ gala, celebrating the Grammy nomination of her multi-platinum album, “Dharma +”.

Billboard reported, “Sebastián Yatra is on a winning streak” and NPR ‘Weekend Edition’ added, “Sebastian Yatra seems to be able to do it all”.

Sebastián Yatra wrapped up his 78-date Dharma world tour last month, which launched his award-winning album Dharma, which has surpassed 9.9 billion total streams to date and the track “Tacones Rojos” is 8x platinum.

Dharma earned him his first two Latin Grammys, a performance with John Legend (watch it here), a Grammy nomination, his first American Music Award, and a People’s Choice Award nomination.

Yatra’s emotional ballad, “Dos Oruguitas” from the Disney film Encanto also received an Oscar nomination, and Yatra’s live performance became the first song performed in Spanish at the 2022 Academy Awards –look at it here!

Artist: Marta De La Fuente

Credit: Pablo Navarri

