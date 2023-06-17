Home » Second beach game: the MSL presents the Togolese participants
Second beach game: the MSL presents the Togolese participants

Second beach game: the MSL presents the Togolese participants

This Friday, June 16, 2023, the Ministry of Sports and Leisure presented the Togolese athletes who will take part in the second beach game in Tunisia.

Athletics, rowing, volleyball and beach hand are the sports disciplines that will represent Togo in Tunisia. The Togolese group is made up of 2 athletes in athletics, 7 in volleyball, 11 in beach hand and 3 in rowing. The Ministry of Sports and Recreation offered 250,000 FCFA to each athlete and kits for a good competition.

«Beach games are games that engage the sovereignty of States. This is why the Togolese state has invested through sports structures, in particular the NOC and also the ministry in charge of sports, so that the Togolese delegation can be accompanied from start to finish at these second beach games. A commission is set up by ministerial decree is responsible for preparing the participation of the Togolese delegation in these games. About the accompaniments, there is the Ministry of Sports and also the sports federations concerned explained Ouro gandi tchagnani, the project manager for the Ministry of Sports and Leisure.

Togo has already participated in the first edition of the beach games in Cape Verde in 2019. The MSL hopes that for this second participation, Togo will do better.

