“Sefo” enthusiasm in Bitlis Tatvan – Magazine News

inaugurated today 55th Tatvan East Anatolia Fair The artist guest on the first day was the famous artist Sefo. Artist Sefo, who met with his fans at the Tatvan Fair area, attracted great attention. The famous artist, who excited the crowd with the songs he sang, had an unforgettable night.

Tatvan Mayor after the concert Mehmet Emin Geylanipresented a plaque to the artist.

Click for Other Magazine News

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

