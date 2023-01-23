With their sights set on fulfilling their dreams and strengthening their skills and talents, more than 36,000 new apprentices begin their training cycle at the National Apprenticeship Service (SENA) this January 23.

The first offer of this 2023, in the face-to-face and virtual modalities, is made up of 258 training programs that are taught in the 118 Training Centers arranged in the country, under the coordination of the 33 Regionals of the Entity.

Within these technologist, technical, technical, auxiliary and operator level programs, for the first quarter of the year, there are areas such as Software Analysis and Development, Systems, Software Programming, Administrative Assistance, Business Management, Cooking, Production of coffee and bakery processes.

Likewise, accounting and financial information management, Human Resources, Construction of buildings, Integrated management of quality, environment, safety and occupational health; Accounting of commercial and financial operations, Integration of logistics operations and Human Talent Management, among others.

The more than 36,000 new apprentices are added to at least 406,000 who continue reinforcing their knowledge in different programs since the previous period, for a total of approximately 442,000.

SENA welcomes them and sends them a message of support and accompaniment in this new process, which will allow them to optimize their skills in the world of work and entrepreneurship, improve their quality of life and contribute to the productive transformation of Colombia.

The inhabitants of the urban and rural regions of Colombia who want to be part of the SENA family can find information about the training programs on the page www.sena.edu.co.

Source: SENA

