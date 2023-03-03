Home News Senator Bruno Astorre died: he was 59 years old
Bruno Astorre died at Palazzo Cenci

Posted on

Il senator Bruno Astorre And died in today’s day. She had 59 years old. Astorre is deceased while he was in a Senate office.

Bruno Astorre died at Palazzo Cenci

The Senator was in the Senate offices of Cenci Palace when he passed away atsudden. Astorre was 59 years old, in a few days, March 11, he would have turned 60.

Inside Cenci Palace there are several offices including that of fourteenth Standing Commission.

Il senator was part ofeighth Standing Commission on the environment, ecological transition, energy, public works, communications, technological innovation.

The Senator leaves the wife Francesca Sbardellamayor of Frascati.

MPs meeting in the square Sant’Eustachio

After learning the news of death of Astorre many parliamentarianincluding Senator Dem Cecilia D’Elia e Nicola Zingarettiformer secretary of the Democratic Party, yes gathered in Piazza Sant’Eustachio.

In the cordoned off square there are many members of the police.

The investigations

Il door of the Cenci palace was closed and it is allowedaccess only at scientific police to carry out all the investigations necessary to theexterior of the building there is a fire engine Fire fighters.

It is feared that it may be suicide. Senator Astorre was living a difficult moment of his life and had personal matters.

